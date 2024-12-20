Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets face critical pair of games before holiday break

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted December 20, 2024 2:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: December 18'
John Shannon on the Jets: December 18
WATCH: Hockey analyst John Shannon hands out some holiday gifts to the Winnipeg Jets. Who he would give his biggest gifts too and why he's giving Jets fans a lump of coal this Christmas.
So here we are, just days before the holiday break, when the NHL takes three days off to allow everyone to spend time with friends and family.

But before that break, the Winnipeg Jets might be facing their most important weekend of the season so far — and we might just get a real feel for what the Jets really are.

Are they a reasonable facsimile of the 15-1 Jets? Or are they closer to the 8-9-1 Jets that were outplayed in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday?

The next two games are against NHL heavyweights. Saturday night at home versus Minnesota and Monday afternoon in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. If this team is able to win both games, then many will buy in on the Jets.

If they lose both, that would mean three consecutive losses — and would certainly not be the way you want to celebrate the holidays.

Much of the funk that has surrounded Winnipeg can evaporate with quality games against Minnesota and Toronto. But it won’t be easy…Boldy, Hartman, Kaprizov on one day…and then Matthews, Marner, Nylander two days later.

But it’s not about the opponent right now. It’s about the Jets. As well as Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck and Josh Morrissey have played. It’s about the mental errors at the wrong time, like 26 seconds to play) that have hurt the most.

And while it appears the powerplay has returned to its early season form, it’s the attention to detail — the speed, the forecheck, the intensity — that is eluding this team.

And it really is fascinating to be talking about the team that is at the top of the NHL standings facing a watershed weekend, but that just might be the case.

It truly isn’t time to panic, but a couple of victories would certainly calm many of those nerves.

