Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funding to rise for Sask. childcare centres serving children with special needs

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 2:25 pm
2 min read
The Saskatchewan and federal governments announced Friday that regulated childcare facilities across the province will now receive up to $3,200 per month for every child eligible under the Enhanced Accessibility Grant. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan and federal governments announced Friday that regulated childcare facilities across the province will now receive up to $3,200 per month for every child eligible under the Enhanced Accessibility Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Childcare facilities will be getting a funding boost from the federal and provincial governments as we head into the new year.

Government officials announced Friday that regulated childcare facilities across Saskatchewan will now receive up to $3,200 per month for every child eligible under the Enhanced Accessibility (EA) Grant.

The new total represents an increase of $1,200.

The EA Grant assists regulated childcare facilities in covering the additional costs associated with offering services to children who have intensive needs across various areas of development.

“We are listening to the sector and hearing their challenges on being able to offer specialized care,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “This increase in funding will allow Saskatchewan childcare facilities to continue providing safe, inclusive child care for families of children with special needs.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The grant is provided directly to a regulated childcare facility and can be used to assist with the cost of additional staffing required to care for children with exceptionally high needs.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of children supported with the EA Grants can vary over time, and Sheila Paradis, executive director at Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre, said the new funding will make a significant difference.

Trending Now

“The increased demand for early learning services in our community has also increased the demand for inclusive services,” she said. “This is a much-needed change and this increase will help us hire suitably educated inclusion supports who help children overcome challenges, improve their quality of life, impact educational outcomes and significantly influence life long success.”

The province also announced a one-time Accessibility Rating Grant is now available to childcare centres to help identify barriers and create accessible spaces for all children using the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) assessment.

The RHFAC is a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access to buildings. The $12,500 grant will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to childcare centres with an accessible entryway and experience supporting children with intensive needs.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices