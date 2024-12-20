Funding to rise for Sask. childcare centres serving children with special needs

Send this page to someone via email

Childcare facilities will be getting a funding boost from the federal and provincial governments as we head into the new year.

Government officials announced Friday that regulated childcare facilities across Saskatchewan will now receive up to $3,200 per month for every child eligible under the Enhanced Accessibility (EA) Grant.

The new total represents an increase of $1,200.

The EA Grant assists regulated childcare facilities in covering the additional costs associated with offering services to children who have intensive needs across various areas of development.

“We are listening to the sector and hearing their challenges on being able to offer specialized care,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “This increase in funding will allow Saskatchewan childcare facilities to continue providing safe, inclusive child care for families of children with special needs.”

The grant is provided directly to a regulated childcare facility and can be used to assist with the cost of additional staffing required to care for children with exceptionally high needs.

The number of children supported with the EA Grants can vary over time, and Sheila Paradis, executive director at Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre, said the new funding will make a significant difference.

“The increased demand for early learning services in our community has also increased the demand for inclusive services,” she said. “This is a much-needed change and this increase will help us hire suitably educated inclusion supports who help children overcome challenges, improve their quality of life, impact educational outcomes and significantly influence life long success.”

The province also announced a one-time Accessibility Rating Grant is now available to childcare centres to help identify barriers and create accessible spaces for all children using the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) assessment.

The RHFAC is a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access to buildings. The $12,500 grant will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to childcare centres with an accessible entryway and experience supporting children with intensive needs.