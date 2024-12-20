Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary airport to expect more than 1.5 million passengers over holidays

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Airport Authority says more than 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through YYC this holiday season. View image in full screen
The Calgary Airport Authority says more than 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through YYC this holiday season. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s the busiest time of year for airline travellers in Canada with more than 48,000 passengers expected to pass through Calgary International Airport (YYC) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

The Calgary Airport Authority says, during this holiday season, 48,000 passengers per day are expected to pass through YYC — that’s 1.5 million passengers in total, including thousands of connecting passengers from other airports.

That’s 100,000 more passengers than during the holiday season last year.

The Calgary Airport Authority recommends travelers get to the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international departures. View image in full screen
The Calgary Airport Authority says travelers can help reduce their stress by arriving at the  airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international departures. Global News

Chris Miles of the Calgary Airport Authority has some advice to help avoid the lines and reduce travelling stress.  “When you are coming to the airport we are still advising people to arrive a little earlier than normal, so two hours for domestic, three hours for international departures, allows you to get through the check in process and through security,” Miles said.

Story continues below advertisement

Some other travel tips include:

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Concourse B is also closed as a result of the big hail storm that hit Calgary in August, but Miles says, “For the everyday traveller, they aren’t going to notice a difference —  the rest of the concourses are open, all the retail is open and planes are flying as normal.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta storms: Calgary airport terminal damaged as hail, heavy rains hit city'
Alberta storms: Calgary airport terminal damaged as hail, heavy rains hit city
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices