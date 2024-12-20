Calgary airport to expect more than 1.5 million passengers over holidays

It’s the busiest time of year for airline travellers in Canada with more than 48,000 passengers expected to pass through Calgary International Airport (YYC) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

The Calgary Airport Authority says, during this holiday season, 48,000 passengers per day are expected to pass through YYC — that’s 1.5 million passengers in total, including thousands of connecting passengers from other airports.

That’s 100,000 more passengers than during the holiday season last year.

View image in full screen The Calgary Airport Authority says travelers can help reduce their stress by arriving at the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international departures. Global News

Chris Miles of the Calgary Airport Authority has some advice to help avoid the lines and reduce travelling stress. “When you are coming to the airport we are still advising people to arrive a little earlier than normal, so two hours for domestic, three hours for international departures, allows you to get through the check in process and through security,” Miles said.

Some other travel tips include:

Concourse B is also closed as a result of the big hail storm that hit Calgary in August, but Miles says, “For the everyday traveller, they aren’t going to notice a difference — the rest of the concourses are open, all the retail is open and planes are flying as normal.”