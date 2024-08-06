Parts of Calgary airport closed due to damage from hail and heavy rainfall

Parts of the domestic terminal building at the Calgary airport are closed due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall.
The Calgary International Airport said in a post on social media the work has started to clean up the water and assess the damage.
However, parts of the domestic terminal will remain closed until further notice.
“For the safety of all guests and staff, B gates and some C gates are being evacuated due to water damage,” the airport said.
“No injuries have been reported.”
The airport said passengers should check with their airline for flight updates as delays to inbound and outbound flights were expected.
Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of south-central Alberta late Monday night.
The weather agency had warned of powerful wind gusts, baseball-sized hail and torrential rain.
