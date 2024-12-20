Theodore Too floats again after partial sinking in Ontario port

Send this page to someone via email

Theodore Too, the beloved life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, has been “safely righted and refloated,” its owner says.

The 20-metre vessel, which moved to the Port of Hamilton from Halifax Harbour in June 2021, partially sank Tuesday night after somehow taking on water while at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller.

Its owner, Blair McKeil, CEO of Breakwater Financial, said in a statement Wednesday that a team of professionals was devising a plan to refloat the tugboat.

Late Thursday, Breakwater said in a statement that those professionals were able to save the 24-year-old tugboat.

“We are happy to announce that at approximately 3 p.m. today, Theodore Too was safely righted and refloated,” it said.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but with that being said, we want to thank Olous Boag and his team from Ontario Shipyards for their immediate assistance and expertise with the salvage and refloat operations.”

The company went on to also thank subcontractor ASI Group for its dive team work, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard’s urgent response team for its help.

It’s still unclear how Theodore Too, which has long been an iconic figure to many Canadians, took on water.

Kayla Graham, executive assistant at Breakwater, told Global News Wednesday that Theodore Too was partially submerged in the shallow water. The rest of the vessel was resting in the mud beside a dock.

Photos shared with Global News showed Theodore’s iconic red ball cap, bulbous nose and friendly smile above water.

Built in 2000 in Dayspring, N.S., as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat — the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001 — Theodore Too was often seen bobbing in the water of the Halifax Harbour or making appearances in photos.

Before his move to Hamilton, Theodore spent summers hosting children’s tours of the Halifax Harbour, as well as cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in the U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

Since arriving in Ontario, Theodore Too has visited more than 20 ports along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario and in the U.S., raising awareness about the marine industry and conservation, restoration and preservation of water resources, Breakwater said in a news release.

The partial sinking stirred emotion among some prominent Canadians, including Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who said in a Facebook post Wednesday it was “sad to see our old friend in such a damaged state.”

“I’m happy to read the owner is committed to repairing Theodore and a safe and successful refloat,” he said.

“Stay strong, Theodore!”

In an Instagram post on its official page Wednesday, Theodore Tugboat said its partial sinking was a “mishap.”

“I am resting safely on my belly in the mud and my family in Ontario has assembled a team of experts to carefully right and refloat me. They are working super hard to have me ship shape in time for the holidays,” it said.

“At this time of year, when so many of my friends across the country are struggling, I want you to know how much I love you all and I wish you a heartfelt happy, healthy and toot-ally magical holiday. Toot Toot!”