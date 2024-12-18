Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Theodore Too, beloved Canadian tugboat, partially sinks in Ontario port

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 10:50 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Iconic smiling tugboat sets sail for his new home'
Iconic smiling tugboat sets sail for his new home
WATCH: Iconic smiling tugboat sets sail for his new home – Jun 10, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Theodore Too, the beloved life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, has partially sunk while in port, its owner says.

The 20-metre vessel, which moved to the Port of Hamilton from Halifax Harbour in June 2021, somehow took on water Tuesday night while at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller.

Its owner, Blair McKeil, CEO of Breakwater Financial, said in a statement Wednesday that a team of professionals is devising a plan to refloat the tugboat.

“At this time, the cause of this unfortunate incident remains unclear,” McKeil said.

“However, we are committed to executing a safe and successful refloat of our beloved Theodore Too.”

Kayla Graham, executive assistant at Breakwater, told Global News that Theodore Too is partially submerged in the shallow water. The rest of the vessel is resting in the mud beside a dock.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Theodore Too visits Kingston, Ont. before heading to new home'
Theodore Too visits Kingston, Ont. before heading to new home

With his red ball cap, bulbous nose and friendly smile, the 24-year-old tugboat has long been an iconic figure to many Canadians.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Built in 2000 in Dayspring, N.S., as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001, Theodore Too was often seen bobbing in the water of the Halifax Harbour or making appearances in photos.

Before his move to Hamilton, Theodore spent summers hosting children’s tours of the Halifax Harbour, as well as cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in the U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

  • Theodore Too
Trending Now

Since arriving in Ontario, Theodore Too has visited more than 20 ports along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario and in the U.S., raising awareness about the marine industry and conservation, restoration and preservation of water resources, Breakwater said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“People across the country hold this little tugboat dear, and we will do everything possible to keep everyone informed of our progress,” McKeil said.

“Rest assured, measures have been take to mitigate any potential environmental impact.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices