West Kelowna neighbourhood on edge in wake of rock-throwing vandalism spree

A troubling vandalism spree in the middle of the night in a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood has some area residents living on edge.

“We’ve very scared,” said Jody German.

“We cannot go to sleep and the small amount of time we do fall asleep, we are awakened and we are watching cameras.”

Jody and Mike German live on Pinot Noir Drive near Mission Hill winery.

Their home has been targeted three times in the past month by a rock-throwing culprit.

“It’s very alarming because the rocks he’s throwing are heavy rocks, they are almost 10 pounds, “Jody said.

Each time, surveillance video captures the same dark-coloured sedan, possibly a black Chrysler 200 with chrome spoke wheels, pull up.

The culprit, all covered up, then approaches the home and aggressively throws a large rock through the window and leaves the scene.

In one instance, the suspect even looks at the surveillance camera before shattering the window.

“We don’t know who it is,” said Mike German.

“We are relatively new to the area. We have no enemies that we know of.”

And while it feels like a targeted incident, their home is not the only one impacted.

Vehicles and multiple houses in the neighbourhood have also been vandalized in a similar fashion and security cameras have caught the same car involved.

“They tried to throw it through the window but it wouldn’t go through so they grabbed another rock and tried it again and then went around the corner of the house and broke two or three more windows,” said area resident Blair Penney speaking about a friend’s home that was also targeted.

RCMP said they are investigating the ongoing vandalism and are asking for area residents to check their surveillance video in case it captured the suspect vehicle to determine its movements and possibly identify a licence plate.

Jody and Mike German are urging their neighbours to do as police have asked and remain vigilant.

“This is not an us problem, it’s a neighbourhood community problem,” Jody German said.

It’s a problem they say needs to stop before it escalates potentially resulting in someone getting hurt.

“That’s the next concern, and it’s an obvious concern,” said Mike German. “What is the next level?”