‘Serious assault’ at Delta, B.C. home leaves one in hospital

Police in Delta, B.C., say a “serious assault” on Thursday has left one person in hospital in serious condition.

The attack happened in a home on 117 Street near 80 Avenue, police said.

Officers have arrested a male suspect.

“Investigators have confirmed this is not a random attack and there is no public safety risk,” police said in a media release.

Police said 117 Street was closed between 80 and 80A avenues, and that investigators would be on scene for several hours.