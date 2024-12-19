‘Serious assault’ at Delta, B.C. home leaves one in hospital

Police in Delta, B.C., say a “serious assault” on Thursday has left one person in hospital in serious condition.
The attack happened in a home on 117 Street near 80 Avenue, police said.
Officers have arrested a male suspect.
“Investigators have confirmed this is not a random attack and there is no public safety risk,” police said in a media release.
Police said 117 Street was closed between 80 and 80A avenues, and that investigators would be on scene for several hours.
