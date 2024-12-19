Menu

Crime

‘Serious assault’ at Delta, B.C. home leaves one in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 8:36 pm
1 min read
Delta police at the scene of a "serious assault" on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Delta police at the scene of a "serious assault" on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Global News
Police in Delta, B.C., say a “serious assault” on Thursday has left one person in hospital in serious condition.

The attack happened in a home on 117 Street near 80 Avenue, police said.

Officers have arrested a male suspect.

“Investigators have confirmed this is not a random attack and there is no public safety risk,” police said in a media release.

Police said 117 Street was closed between 80 and 80A avenues, and that investigators would be on scene for several hours.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

