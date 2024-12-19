Menu

Sports

Blades Bio December 2024: Zach Olsen

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 5:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio December 2024: Zach Olsen'
Blades Bio December 2024: Zach Olsen
WATCH: Graduating from minor hockey to the Saskatoon Blades as a full-time forward for his rookie WHL season, Zach Olsen joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin for the final 'Blades Bio' of 2024.
Cracking a WHL roster was the goal for Saskatoon Blades rookie forward Zach Olsen to begin the season and after 26 games under his belt, the Calgary winger is beginning to find his footing in major junior hockey.

Drafted 29th overall by the Blades in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Olsen has been a key contributor as a 16-year-old recording five goals and 11 points in 26 games so far.

“It’s an honour getting to play here for this great club,” said Olsen. “All the hard work I’ve put into coming here, but there’s still much to go.”

An offensive dynamo with the Edge School U18 Prep program in his hometown, Olsen has fought to get back into the Blades lineup this season after a single game with the 2023-24 roster.

That included overcoming an injury in early November and leaning on lessons learned from his family, which sparked his love for the sport back in Alberta.

“My dad was a huge hockey player,” said Olsen. “He played NCAA and he got to play some pro as well, so I would say it all started from him. Just looking up to him, I wanted to play.”

Olsen was able to make his mark off the ice as well for a special ‘Diabetes Awareness Night’ on Nov. 29 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, as both he and Blades goaltender Evan Gardner are type one diabetics.

It was a night that took on special meaning for Olsen, who found the back of the net in the third period for a key insurance goal.

“It was super special getting to play in front of the whole crowd and for the awareness of diabetes,” said Olsen. “I remember growing up, my friends didn’t really know what diabetes was. So getting the awareness around it is good.”

Partnered with fellow Blades rookie dynamo Cooper Williams for much of the season, Olsen will be relied upon further over the second half of the WHL season.

The players will be looking to help lift the Blades out of a six-game slide heading into the holiday break and get back to their winning ways, which has them sitting tied for second in the Eastern Conference with a 17-10-2-2 record.

“I think we just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Olsen. “We’re a hard-working team, so just got to continue doing that and listening to our coaches.”

The Blades will return from their holiday break on Dec. 27, hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors on Teddy Bear Toss Night at SaskTel Centre.

