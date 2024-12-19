Generations Foundation spreads holiday cheer at Montreal school

Send this page to someone via email

The morning starts off as it usually does.

Children from St. Monica Elementary School were treated to a delicious and filing breakfast, while listening to holiday tunes.

And though they see it every year, the feeling that it gives Nathalie and Adrian Bercovici never gets old.

“There’s nothing like being in the flesh, seeing the children and seeing them enjoying the fruits of everyone’s labour,” said Natalie Bercovici.

The annual Breakfast with Santa event is just one of the many initiatives spearheaded by the Generations Foundation.

The Bercovicis started the charity 25 years ago, to make sure no child ever goes hungry.

The foundation now helps support meal programs at more than 110 schools — meaning more than 8,000 children throughout greater Montreal get to reap the benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some kids, not just in this school, but many of the schools, it’s the only meal of the day, believe it or not,” said Adrian Bercovici.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We don’t know what goes on behind the doors. It’s terrible.”

On top of a hearty breakfast, thousands of children get to receive a gift with the help and support of local businesses like Best Buy and Mattel, who donate new toys to the charity.

View image in full screen Toys getting dropped off at Generations Foundation headquarters on December 19, 2024. Max Kalinowicz/Global News

The Bercovicis say this year’s breakfast is even more special for them, because it may be one of their last.

They’re hoping to take a step back from the foundation in the new year.

But they say the magic will continue to live on for years to come.

Story continues below advertisement