Canada

Generations Foundation spreads holiday cheer at Montreal school

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Children at Saint Monica Elementary school take part in breakfast with Santa on December 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Children at Saint Monica Elementary school take part in breakfast with Santa on December 19, 2024. Max Kalinowicz/Global News
The morning starts off as it usually does.

Children from St. Monica Elementary School were treated to a delicious and filing breakfast, while listening to holiday tunes.

And though they see it every year, the feeling that it gives Nathalie and Adrian Bercovici never gets old.

“There’s nothing like being in the flesh, seeing the children and seeing them enjoying the fruits of everyone’s labour,” said Natalie Bercovici.

The annual Breakfast with Santa event is just one of the many initiatives spearheaded by the Generations Foundation.

The Bercovicis started the charity 25 years ago, to make sure no child ever goes hungry.

The foundation now helps support meal programs at more than 110 schools — meaning more than 8,000 children throughout greater Montreal get to reap the benefits.

“Some kids, not just in this school, but many of the schools, it’s the only meal of the day, believe it or not,” said Adrian Bercovici.

“We don’t know what goes on behind the doors. It’s terrible.”

On top of a hearty breakfast, thousands of children get to receive a gift with the help and support of local businesses like Best Buy and Mattel, who donate new toys to the charity.

Toys getting dropped off at Generations Foundation headquarters on December 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Toys getting dropped off at Generations Foundation headquarters on December 19, 2024. Max Kalinowicz/Global News
Trending Now

The Bercovicis say this year’s breakfast is even more special for them, because it may be one of their last.

They’re hoping to take a step back from the foundation in the new year.

But they say the magic will continue to live on for years to come.

