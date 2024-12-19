Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Danny Masterson appeals 2023 rape convictions, aims for ‘complete exoneration’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 2:54 pm
3 min read
Danny Masterson's mugshot. He has curly hair and a large beard. View image in full screen
FILE - 'That '70s Show' star and convicted rapist Danny Masterson was transferred out of a maximum-security prison after concerns for his well-being. California Dept. of Corrections via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, through his lawyers, has appealed his 2023 rape convictions.

In September of 2023, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women, both former members of the Church of Scientology (Masterson is still a member of the church). The actor, 47, was found guilty of two of three counts of forcible rape during his retrial in May 2023.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The retrial was called after 2022’s original trial on the same three counts ended in a mistrial when a jury deadlocked, failing to reach unanimous verdicts.

Now, in a 242-page appellant’s opening brief filed on Dec. 18, Masterson’s lawyers allege that key witness testimonies morphed over time and “erroneous judicial rulings” skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison'
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison

In a statement posted to the Cliff Gardner law offices website, the lawyers said there were “two fundamental flaws” in Masterson’s convictions, one being the aforementioned skewed view and the second a “stunning amount” of alleged exculpatory evidence “never presented to the jury.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His legal team goes on to say that these are only “one part” of their planned challenge to his convictions, and they are working towards Masterson’s “complete exoneration.”

Masterson originally filed a notice of appeal in November 2023. In January, the judge in his criminal case, Charlaine Olmedo, denied him bail pending his appeal, calling him a flight risk.

In June of 2023, Olmedo ruled Masterson’s ex-defence lawyers, Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, leaked sensitive trial information to the Church of Scientology about the women who accused Masterson of rape, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The confidential discovery material from Masterson’s rape trial was sent to another Church of Scientology lawyer, Vicki Podberesky, and it contained police reports from the victims and their personal information, including home addresses and banking details.

The leak to Podberesky was exposed during Masterson’s retrial, when Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said he received an email from Podberesky — who was not affiliated with the trial — that included an attachment of 570 pages of discovery material. It is unclear if the attachment was sent by accident.

Click to play video: 'Danny Masterson controversy: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology after letters to judge emerged'
Danny Masterson controversy: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology after letters to judge emerged
Trending Now

Podberesky tried to claim prosecutors were soliciting false testimony from victims in order to wrongfully convict Masterson of rape. Olmedo said the allegation was “demonstrably false.”

The Church of Scientology has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and was not a party in Masterson’s trial. Podberesky told the Los Angeles Times she legally obtained the confidential trial documents but did not say how.

Story continues below advertisement

Mesereau and Applebaum represented Masterson in court until May 2022, when they were replaced by other Scientology-affiliated lawyers.

Masterson’s lawyers had also been accused by Mueller of unwanted contact with the jurors in his case. In September of 2023, Olmedo sent a letter to both legal teams stating that several jurors complained of “unwanted contact at their homes or work by members of the defense team,” according to a Los Angeles Times report.

Mueller and his team tried to paint Masterson as a serial rapist who has been protected by high-ranking officials in the Church of Scientology. They claimed Masterson, on separate occasions, put drugs into the drinks of a longtime girlfriend and two other women he knew through the church before he raped them.

After the retrial’s guilty verdict was announced, a shocked Masterson was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and he remains in state custody.

Bijou Phillips, his wife of 12 years, filed for divorce from the actor in September of last year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices