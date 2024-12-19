Menu

Canada

Ontario government takes over Thousand Islands Parkway maintenance

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Ontario assumes maintenance of Thousand Islands Parkway, easing costs for SLPC. Improvements to Highway 401 and parks aim to boost tourism and safety. View image in full screen
Ontario assumes maintenance of Thousand Islands Parkway, easing costs for SLPC. Improvements to Highway 401 and parks aim to boost tourism and safety. Global News
The Ontario government will assume direct responsibility for the annual maintenance and rehabilitation of the Thousand Islands Parkway, relieving the St. Lawrence Parks Commission of associated costs.

This move aims to protect local communities from rising upkeep expenses while ensuring the 40-kilometre scenic route remains in good repair, the government says. The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) will oversee maintenance, freeing the SLPC to focus on enhancing trails, campsites and other amenities for commuters, residents and tourists.

“The Thousand Islands Parkway is a landmark destination that countless families, businesses, and tourists rely on to see the best of eastern Ontario,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said.

Under an expanded memorandum of understanding, the MTO will review the parkway and provide the SLPC with management recommendations. The province is also collaborating on a separate agreement for the Long Sault Parkway near Ingleside.

Bob Runciman, chairperson of the SLPC, welcomed the agreement.

“This ensures the safety and efficiency of our road infrastructure while enabling the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to reinvest in our parks and historic attractions,” he said.

In addition to parkway updates, the Ontario government is investing $27.5 million to resurface 17 kilometres of Highway 401 between Mallorytown and Brockville. Improvements include culvert repairs, new lighting and underpass rehabilitation.

“This will allow the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to focus resources on its parks, campgrounds, and other attractions,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

The Thousand Islands Parkway and Highway 401 updates are expected to enhance tourism and connectivity in the region.

