Canada

Moncton community honours unhoused people who have died

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
The community gathered in Moncton to honour members of the unhoused population who have died this year. Advocates say it’s important to remember them for the human beings they were, in a time where homelessness has become a polarizing issue. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
The Moncton, N.B., community came together to honour members of the unhoused population who lost their lives this year.

The solemn ceremony was held Wednesday, after an estimated 45 members of the city’s homeless community died.

YMCA says 60 per cent of those deaths were due to accidental overdoses.

“So often, we talk about the numbers or statistics and it’s about looking beyond the numbers and saying these are people that had full lives, that had histories, that had social connections and people that loved them,” said Shannon Barry, YMCA Reconnect Senior Community’s outreach director.

“Bringing that to the forefront, that’s really the goal.”

Barry says among the difficulties of helping a vulnerable population, there are moments of joy — such as helping someone move into housing, playing cards with them or just listening to them.

Jenna Patriquin, 20, says she’s lost many friends during her three years of experiencing homelessness.

“It shatters my heart, man…. It shatters my heart,” she said.

Trevor Robson, who is also unhoused, says it never gets easier seeing people he knows die.

“It actually breaks my heart because there are a lot of homeless people that have several skills and qualities and the ability to work and think and use their hands,” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

