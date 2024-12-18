Disgraced ex-VPD detective faces sentencing for breaching conditions

Send this page to someone via email

A disgraced former Vancouver police detective was in court on Wednesday to face a sentencing hearing for breaching the conditions of his release.

James Fisher served with the Vancouver Police Department for nearly three decades and was a high-ranking officer in the Counter-Exploitation Unit before he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and sexual exploitation in 2018 for kissing two witnesses.

One of them was 17 at the time, and both were the victims of sex traffickers.

2:25 New details in suit against disgraced VPD detective

Fisher ultimately served 20 months in jail for his actions.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old was back in court in Port Coquitlam, after pleading guilty to breaching the conditions of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to an agreed statement of facts entered in court, Fisher breached the act by working at the Loon Lake youth camp in Maple Ridge and failing to report it.

Fisher served as a canoe instructor at the camp for three days in 2023, work that involved being with young people.

1:55 More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes

The breach was reported by another member of the Vancouver Police Department who happened to see him there.

Crown prosecutors told the court Wednesday that Fisher should serve a 60-day jail sentence for the breach.

His defence argued Fisher should be handed a conditional sentence order, which would allow him to serve his time in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge has reserved his decision until the new year.