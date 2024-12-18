Menu

Crime

Disgraced ex-VPD detective faces sentencing for breaching conditions

By Simon Little & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 8:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for disgraced former Vancouver police officer continues'
Sentencing hearing for disgraced former Vancouver police officer continues
Disgraced former Vancouver police detective James Fisher was back in court for a sentencing hearing, after pleading guilty to contravening the Sex Offender Act. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A disgraced former Vancouver police detective was in court on Wednesday to face a sentencing hearing for breaching the conditions of his release.

James Fisher served with the Vancouver Police Department for nearly three decades and was a high-ranking officer in the Counter-Exploitation Unit before he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and sexual exploitation in 2018 for kissing two witnesses.

One of them was 17 at the time, and both were the victims of sex traffickers.

Click to play video: 'New details in suit against disgraced VPD detective'
New details in suit against disgraced VPD detective

Fisher ultimately served 20 months in jail for his actions.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old was back in court in Port Coquitlam, after pleading guilty to breaching the conditions of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

According to an agreed statement of facts entered in court, Fisher breached the act by working at the Loon Lake youth camp in Maple Ridge and failing to report it.

Fisher served as a canoe instructor at the camp for three days in 2023, work that involved being with young people.

Click to play video: 'More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes'
More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes

The breach was reported by another member of the Vancouver Police Department who happened to see him there.

Crown prosecutors told the court Wednesday that Fisher should serve a 60-day jail sentence for the breach.

His defence argued Fisher should be handed a conditional sentence order, which would allow him to serve his time in the community.

The judge has reserved his decision until the new year.

