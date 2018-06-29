‘I really regret it’: Former VPD officer apologizes during sex charge sentencing

Day one of a pre-sentencing hearing for a former Vancouver Police officer charged with breach of trust and sexual exploitation concluded Friday without a decision on Jim Fisher’s fate.

Fisher served with the VPD for 29 years, and had been considered a leading detective on the force’s Counter-Exploitation Unit.

He was charged with more than a half-dozen offences after kissing two young women, one of whom was 17 years old at the time, back in 2015.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, both women were witnesses in a criminal case.

Fisher pleaded guilty to three sex offence charges, two involving a minor, in March.

On Friday, Fisher read an apology in court saying that he was embarrassed and ashamed of his actions. He said there were no excuses or justifications for his behaviour.

Fisher’s lawyer told the court the former officer felt flattered and surprised by the interactions with the woman.

As part of an investigation into Fisher’s actions, the two young women agreed to have their phone calls recorded. The calls were played in court on Friday along with victim testimonies via video.

In one recording, Fisher can be heard saying, “I’ve never done anything like this before. I don’t do this to meet girls. I didn’t plan it. We got close. It was the wrong way to go. I really regret it.”

Fisher’s defence argued that the charges and allegations have had a negative impact on the former police officer’s personal and professional life.

Crown is seeking 18 to 20 months’ jail time, with probation to follow.

Defence cited Fisher’s history of community work and coaching, and argued those factors should be taken into consideration in his sentencing. His lawyers are requesting a sentence of time served, with 18 to 20 months to be served in the community.

The sentencing hearing will re-commence in two weeks.

Fisher was originally arrested in December 2016, following an investigation spurred on by information from another police officer.

He was suspended as a result of the investigation, but remained on active duty up until his arrest. Fisher retired last year.

Prior to his arrest, Fisher had been a respected and decorated officer with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

He was awarded the VPD’s Chief Constable’s Unit Citation for his work heading up the investigation that cracked Reza Moazami‘s teen human trafficking ring.

Moazami was the first person convicted of human trafficking in B.C., and was handed a 23-year sentence for pimping teen girls, some as young as 14.

Before his work with the Counter-Exploitation Unit, Fisher coordinated the VPD’s intelligence unit, specializing in Asian crime.

