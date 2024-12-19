‘I heard them screaming’: Halifax encampment fire could have ended in tragedy, residents say

Send this page to someone via email

Charred remains are all that is left of four tents that caught fire early Monday morning at the Green Road encampment in Dartmouth, N.S.

Cleanup crews were at the scene Wednesday, clearing away the piles of debris that residents once called home.

“Now they have to start right from scratch with whatever people are generous enough to give them,” said P.J. McKay, a longtime resident of the Green Road encampment.

McKay lives in a camper on the other side of the field from where the fire started.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, she was jarred awake by a loud noise.

“I thought it was doors slamming, because it had happened in the past,” she said. “I just laid my head back down, and then I heard it getting louder. So, I got up and looked and seen the whole corner lit up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Fire and Emergency has since reported that no one was injured in Monday’s blaze, but McKay said it was a close call.

Due to the proximity of the tents, the fire spread quickly — at one point trapping two residents.

“But there was a hero in the field that ripped the back out of it and hauled the people out,” McKay said. “He said, ‘I heard them screaming, and could not stand by and watch them burn.'”‘

Although the Green Road hero prefers to remain anonymous, McKay said there’s no question he acted just in the nick of time — saving the lives of his two neighbours before emergency crews arrived.

Watch the video above for the full story.