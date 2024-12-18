Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Investigations

110 cats surrendered in ‘one of the largest single intakes’ for Calgary Humane Society

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 12:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary considering banning pet sales in retail stores'
City of Calgary considering banning pet sales in retail stores
RELATED: The City of Calgary is considering banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail stores. Elissa Carpenter has the details.
Calling it “one of the largest single intakes of felines in recent years,” the Calgary Humane Society says it has taken in 110 cats and kittens from a single residence in the city.

In an announcement early Wednesday morning, the Humane Society said “the influx of these cats places significant strain on the shelter’s capacity and resources,” prompting it to issue a plea for donations to help cover the medical care and supplies needed to care for the animals.

The society hasn’t released any other details about where or when the animals were seized, but says they are “in reasonably good health, despite their living conditions, and are now in the society’s care where they are being given immediate medical attention, including scheduling spay and neuter surgeries before the holidays.

“Our priority is to get these cats back to a healthy state as quickly as possible and into foster homes or adopted homes before the holidays,” said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, Director of Public Relations for Calgary Humane Society.

“While our team is well-equipped for situations like this, the sheer volume of animals requires additional resources and community support,” added Fitzimmons.

The society is also putting out a plea for foster homes and people willing to adopt a cat at a discounted fee.

The Calgary Humane Society is making a plea for support from the public in helping care for 110 cats recently surrendered to the organization in what it's calling one of the largest surrenders in recent history. View image in full screen
The Calgary Humane Society is making a plea for support from the public in helping care for 110 cats recently surrendered to the organization in what it’s calling one of the largest surrenders in recent history. Global News

More information is available on the society’s website at www.calgaryhumane.ca.

“This situation highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership, including spaying and neutering,” said Fitzsimmons.

Click to play video: 'Calgary pet rescue concerned by animals being abandoned into their care in middle of the night'
Calgary pet rescue concerned by animals being abandoned into their care in middle of the night

News of the seizure also comes a day after Councilor Courtney Walcott put forward a motion at Calgary city council to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retails stores, in a effort to reduce the number of shelters and kennels operating in unsafe conditions, promote responsible adoption and reduce the number of animals being surrendered to animal shelters.

The Calgary Humane Society has also thrown its support behind the idea.

 

