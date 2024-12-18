110 cats surrendered in ‘one of the largest single intakes’ for Calgary Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it “one of the largest single intakes of felines in recent years,” the Calgary Humane Society says it has taken in 110 cats and kittens from a single residence in the city.

In an announcement early Wednesday morning, the Humane Society said “the influx of these cats places significant strain on the shelter’s capacity and resources,” prompting it to issue a plea for donations to help cover the medical care and supplies needed to care for the animals.

The society hasn’t released any other details about where or when the animals were seized, but says they are “in reasonably good health, despite their living conditions, and are now in the society’s care where they are being given immediate medical attention, including scheduling spay and neuter surgeries before the holidays.

“Our priority is to get these cats back to a healthy state as quickly as possible and into foster homes or adopted homes before the holidays,” said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, Director of Public Relations for Calgary Humane Society.

“While our team is well-equipped for situations like this, the sheer volume of animals requires additional resources and community support,” added Fitzimmons.

The society is also putting out a plea for foster homes and people willing to adopt a cat at a discounted fee.

More information is available on the society’s website at www.calgaryhumane.ca.

“This situation highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership, including spaying and neutering,” said Fitzsimmons.

News of the seizure also comes a day after Councilor Courtney Walcott put forward a motion at Calgary city council to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retails stores, in a effort to reduce the number of shelters and kennels operating in unsafe conditions, promote responsible adoption and reduce the number of animals being surrendered to animal shelters.

The Calgary Humane Society has also thrown its support behind the idea.