Fire at Montreal synagogue prompts police probe, widespread condemnation

An alleged arson at a synagogue in Montreal’s West Island is under investigation by police and being widely denounced by political leaders and Jewish community groups.

A call was made to 911 shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday about a fire at the Congregation Beth Tikvah in the on-island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, according to Montreal police.

Police say an incendiary device was found at the scene and flames were put out with an extinguisher. There was broken glass and damage to the front door.

No injuries were reported. The police department’s arson squad remained at the scene Wednesday morning.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a suspect leaving the area and investigators will look at surveillance camera footage. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, police also discovered a smashed window and a damaged door at the nearby West Island office of the Federation CJA, a Jewish community group.

View image in full screen Police are seen through the broken windows in the doors of Congregation Beth Tikvah, as police investigate alleged arson at the synagogue in the suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec.18, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the alleged arson in a social media post Wednesday morning, saying he trusts “the perpetrators behind this hateful act will be quickly brought to justice.”

“This vile antisemitic attack against Montreal’s Jewish community is cowardly and criminal,” Trudeau said.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante vowed police would find those responsible, saying “anti-Semitic acts are criminal acts.”

“It is intolerable that Montreal citizens live in insecurity because of their religion,” Plante wrote on X.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel says “completely unacceptable actions were taken against the Jewish community.”

“We are told that the SPVM (Montreal police) will increase its visibility in the neighbourhood to reassure the population,” he said on social media, adding “these actions have no place in Quebec.”

The same synagogue was the target of another arson attempt last year, and B’nai Brith Canada says it is outraged and seeking accountability.

Rabbi Saul Emanuel, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal, described the latest alleged arson as “deeply disturbing.”

“These repeated attacks are meant to instill fear, but our community remains resolute. We will not be intimidated,” Emanuel said in a statement.

—with files from Global’s Phil Carpenter and Anne Leclair and The Canadian Press