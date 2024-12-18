Menu

Crime

3 arrests, murder charge laid in Saint John, N.B. human remains probe

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Allan Lee, a 52-year-old man whose remains were discovered in a wooded area earlier this year.

Lee’s body was found on Aug. 1 off King William Road, and an autopsy confirmed that his death was the result of a homicide.

The arrests, made over the past week, include a 56-year-old man who was taken into custody for accessory after the fact of murder. He is set to appear in court on Dec. 27.

A day later, a 44-year-old woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains. She is also in custody until her court trial in January.

A third suspect, a 65-year-old man, was arrested on Dec. 16, for conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder. He is also in custody until his court date later this month.

Police say the arrests are the result of an extensive investigation, which involved a thorough search of the wooded area where Lee’s remains were found.

Saint John police used multiple resources, including police canine units, grid searches, and aerial drone surveillance. The investigation continued with forensic investigations, canvassing and interviews, according to authorities.

In a statement, police extend their condolences to the family and close friends of Lee’s and continue their investigation into his death.

They urge anyone from the public with additional information to come forward and contact authorities.

