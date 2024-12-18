Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Donald Trump claims many Canadians want Canada to become 51st state

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2024 8:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump calls Trudeau ‘governor’ of the ‘Great State of Canada’'
Trump calls Trudeau ‘governor’ of the ‘Great State of Canada’
In a post to his Truth Social platform, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump doubled down on recent comments calling Canada the “51st state” and referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as its “governor.” – Dec 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at Canada about becoming part of the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.

He says it would save on taxes and military protection and that he thinks it’s a “great idea.”

Trump has made repeated digs at Canada and the suggestion that it could become the 51st state in recent days, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as governor.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest jibe comes as Trudeau deals with the bombshell resignation of Chrystia Freeland from cabinet and he faces calls from Liberals for him to step down.

Trump has threatened that when he becomes president next month he will impose massive tariffs on all goods from Canada unless it stops the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Liberals won’t ‘freak out’ like NDP over Trump joke calling Canada as 51st state'
Trudeau says Liberals won’t ‘freak out’ like NDP over Trump joke calling Canada as 51st state
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices