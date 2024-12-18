Donald Trump claims many Canadians want Canada to become 51st state

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at Canada about becoming part of the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state.

He says it would save on taxes and military protection and that he thinks it’s a “great idea.”

Trump has made repeated digs at Canada and the suggestion that it could become the 51st state in recent days, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as governor.

The latest jibe comes as Trudeau deals with the bombshell resignation of Chrystia Freeland from cabinet and he faces calls from Liberals for him to step down.

Trump has threatened that when he becomes president next month he will impose massive tariffs on all goods from Canada unless it stops the flow of migrants and illegal drugs into the U.S.

