Sports

Former Raptor Porter to be sentenced Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Former Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter will have the sentencing hearing in his criminal case tomorrow.

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 10.

The 25-year-old has already been banned from the NBA for life for manipulating the outcomes of proposition bets based on his performance for the Raptors.

Porter feigned injury or illness to remove himself from games on Jan. 26 and March 20, playing fewer than five minutes and scoring no points in both of them.

By pulling out of the games he insured that bettors who took the under on prop bets on his performance would win their wagers.

The maximum prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years, but prosecutors have estimated Porter’s sentence to fall in a range from 41 to 51 months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

