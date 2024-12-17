Former Raptor Porter to be sentenced Wednesday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter will have the sentencing hearing in his criminal case tomorrow.

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 10.

The 25-year-old has already been banned from the NBA for life for manipulating the outcomes of proposition bets based on his performance for the Raptors.

Story continues below advertisement

Porter feigned injury or illness to remove himself from games on Jan. 26 and March 20, playing fewer than five minutes and scoring no points in both of them.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

By pulling out of the games he insured that bettors who took the under on prop bets on his performance would win their wagers.

The maximum prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years, but prosecutors have estimated Porter’s sentence to fall in a range from 41 to 51 months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.