Officer loses Taser on foot chase. Halifax police now looking for it

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police believe someone may be in possession of a police-issued Taser after it fell out of an officer’s holster Monday night.

Police said the Taser, a less-lethal made by TASER Self-Defense, was lost during a foot pursuit on Yorkshire Avenue in Dartmouth. The conducted energy weapon somehow became loose and fell from its holster, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers searched the area minutes later and were unable to locate the Taser.

“Police believe someone has taken possession of the taser and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating it,” the force said.

“It is prohibited by law for members of the general public to possess police-issued equipment.”

Conducted energy weapons are one of several use-of-force weapons that police may use to subdue or restrain a person. These weapons are hand-held and send a jolt of electricity intended to stun and temporarily incapacitate an individual’s nervous system.

Story continues below advertisement

The charge is delivered through a pair of wires, weighted with barbed hooks, that can be fired from up to several metres away and can even penetrate some thick clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.