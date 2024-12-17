Calgary Stampeders overhaul coaching staff for 2025 CFL season

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders’ coaching staff for 2025 has been overhauled after the departure two longtime members.

Craig Dickenson, older brother of head coach Dave Dickenson and a former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach, takes over as special teams co-ordinator for Mark Kilam who held the position for 15 years. The Edmonton Elks hired Kilam as head coach.

Bob Slowik was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive co-ordinator. After 15 years with the Stampeders, including six as defensive co-ordinator, Brent Monson was reportedly headed to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Stampeders finished last in the CFL in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1 after 18 straight years of making the playoffs.

Other additions to the coaching staff announced Monday were John Bowman (defensive line), Marcus Klund (linebackers, run-game co-ordinator), Barron Miles (defensive backs), Markus Howell (receivers) and Ucambre Williams (running backs, assistant offensive line).

Howell, a receiver/returner, won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2008 and Williams, an offensive lineman, also did in 2018.

Pat DelMonaco returns as offensive co-ordinator and offensive line coach and Beau Baldwin is back for a second season as quarterbacks coach.

Craig Dickenson went 34-34 in four seasons holding the dual roles of head coach and special teams co-ordinator for the Roughriders between 2019 and 2023. Saskatchewan made the division final in his first two seasons at the helm, but then twice missed the playoffs.

He was a senior consultant to the Stampeders in 2024. He was previously a position coach for Calgary between 2002 and 2009 when he oversaw receivers, running backs and special teams.

Klund was Saskatchewan’s defensive backs coach in 2022 and 2023 and held the same position with Edmonton in 2024 when the Elks led the CFL with 25 interceptions.

Miles, a former all-star defensive back with the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes, was Montreal’s defensive co-ordinator in 2021 and 2022 and Ottawa’s in 2023 and 2024.

The Stampeders also announced that Dwayne Cameron, who was defensive backs coach for five seasons, was shifted to CFL draft co-ordinator and U.S. scout.