Planning a winter getaway to detox from holiday binge-eating and back-to-back family hosting? We can’t blame you. Making sure you have everything you need to soak up much needed vaca time doesn’t have to be difficult. These travel essentials are functional, chic, and will keep you ultra-relaxed, whether you’re lounging on a beach, Aperol spritz in hand or strolling along cobblestone in a European city. We’ve got you covered – read on for your ultimate holiday traveling checklist!

Aesop Kyoto Travel-Sized Essentials This travel kit from Aesop is your perfect companion for sunny getaways, packed with nine essentials for glowing skin and refreshed hair. Everything you need for a tropical escape, all in perfectly portable sizes $101.00 at Aesop

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian – Noise Cancelling Headphones Noise Cancelling Headphones are an absolute must-have for those flights or long car-rides and these Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian ones are stunning and will give you top-quality audio. Buy on Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Never lose luggage, keys, wallets, or purses again with these handy Apple AirTags. Their precise tracking makes keeping tabs on your essentials easier than ever. $129 on Amazon

Beis Large Check-In Roller Everyone needs a large durable suitcase and this option from beis is simply stunning. Crafted with a durable hard-shell exterior, smooth-rolling 360* wheels, and a cushioned silicone trolley handle – this award winning roller will be your best friend for many vacations to come. Available in a variety of colours. $328 at Beis

Compression Packing Cubes These packing cubes don’t just organize – they also compress, freeing up to 60% of space so you never have to feel bad about overpacking again. Bon voyage! $29.69 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Expandable Travel Bag This spacious travel bag reimagines the iconic Le Pliage design with a chic, travel-friendly twist. Lightweight, foldable, and stylish, it’s the perfect companion to carry all your essentials. $395 at Holt Renfrew

Travel Laptop Backpack This travel backpack is spacious enough to fit all your essentials including your laptop – perfect for travel or daily use. With a built-in USB charger port, headphone jack, and ergonomic design, it’ll keep you comfortable, connected, and secure. $49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Memory Foam Airplane Pillow It’ll be sweet dreams with this memory foam airplane pillow that keeps you cozy on every flight. Folds up to be super compact – every traveller who wants to stay comfy needs one! $52.95 on Amazon

UV Sanitizer Light Wand This UV sanitizer wand is a must-have for disinfecting on the go. Eliminates 99.9% of germs on hard surfaces and sanitizes without chemicals or irritants. 17.97 at Walmart

Soft Sleep Mask Make travel time cozy by getting some beauty sleep with this soft sleep mask made from memory foam. It’s a travel essential for getting high-quality rest from wherever you are. $22.99 on Amazon

Collapsible Travel Cup Every bit of space is needed while traveling and this travel cup is pocket-sized when collapsed and is ultra convenient for both hot or cold drinks. $56.08 on Amazon

Portable Neck Fan Going somewhere tropical? Lucky you! Don’t forget to pack this portable hands-free fan to stay fresh and cool. $55.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Angie's Boomchickapop White Cheddar Popcorn Don’t forget the airplane snacks! This white cheddar popcorn is the perfect treat to enjoy while binging airplane movies. $19.95 on Amazon

