Planning a winter getaway to detox from holiday binge-eating and back-to-back family hosting? We can’t blame you. Making sure you have everything you need to soak up much needed vaca time doesn’t have to be difficult. These travel essentials are functional, chic, and will keep you ultra-relaxed, whether you’re lounging on a beach, Aperol spritz in hand or strolling along cobblestone in a European city. We’ve got you covered – read on for your ultimate holiday traveling checklist!
This travel kit from Aesop is your perfect companion for sunny getaways, packed with nine essentials for glowing skin and refreshed hair. Everything you need for a tropical escape, all in perfectly portable sizes
Everyone needs a large durable suitcase and this option from beis is simply stunning. Crafted with a durable hard-shell exterior, smooth-rolling 360* wheels, and a cushioned silicone trolley handle – this award winning roller will be your best friend for many vacations to come. Available in a variety of colours.
This travel backpack is spacious enough to fit all your essentials including your laptop – perfect for travel or daily use. With a built-in USB charger port, headphone jack, and ergonomic design, it’ll keep you comfortable, connected, and secure.
