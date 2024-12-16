‘Extremely compromised’: Vancouver’s 115 year old Dunsmuir Hotel could face demolition

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver could order the demolition of the 115-year-old Dunsmuir Hotel after inspections determined severe structural deterioration due to years of neglect.

The historic building at 500 Dunsmuir Street was as a hotel in 1909, and later served as low-income, single-room accommodation.

But the building has been vacant for more than a decade, and a report to city council says the building has become dilapidated and dangerous.

The building is listed on the Heritage registry, but is not protected under heritage designation laws.

The report points to rotting wood framing, broken windows, water dripping through structurally compromised areas and inoperable sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

The building’s owner, 500 Dunsmuir Property Ltd. — which is owned by major developer Holborn Properties — has failed to adequately maintain the roof, address water damage and ensure basic structural and safety upkeep, resulting in a danger to the public, according to the report.

It notes that the ground floor of the building in the southeast corner has collapsed into the basement and that the structure is “extremely compromised.”

“In buildings of this construction type, the exterior masonry walls are supported laterally by the floor framing. Because of the extremely deteriorated and weakened state of the structure in the southeast corner, the walls there are not laterally supported,” the report notes.

“Should another floor in that corner collapse, it may cause a partial failure of the masonry wall or lead to a catastrophic, cascading collapse.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Should another floor in that corner collapse, it may cause a partial failure of the masonry wall or lead to a catastrophic, cascading collapse."

Hazardous materials like asbestos, lead, mould and bird droppings are also widespread, the report states.

City staff are recommending council declare the building a danger to public safety, and order its demolition at the owner’s expense.

In a statement, the city said it had been “aware of the building’s deteriorating condition” it only recently became aware of the extent of the damage.

Vancouver City Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung took to social media, calling the report “incredibly frustrating and disappointing.”

“We have such little remaining heritage this makes me angry,” she wrote. “I’ll be asking a lot of questions at Council to get the full facts.”

The report is due to be considered at a special council meeting on Wednesday.