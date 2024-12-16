Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating deadly police shooting in Cold Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
File: ASIRT logo on a truck. View image in full screen
File: ASIRT logo on a truck. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the fatal RCMP shooting of a man in Cold Lake.

Mounties say they were called Saturday evening with the report of an attempted stabbing at a bus stop in the city, about 295 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP says officers found a male suspect armed with an “edged weapon,” and they “used their intervention options, including a firearm, to bring the subject into custody.”

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Trending Now

No one else was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to determine if there was police misconduct.

 

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices