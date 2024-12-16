ASIRT investigating deadly police shooting in Cold Lake

See more sharing options

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the fatal RCMP shooting of a man in Cold Lake.

Mounties say they were called Saturday evening with the report of an attempted stabbing at a bus stop in the city, about 295 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The RCMP says officers found a male suspect armed with an “edged weapon,” and they “used their intervention options, including a firearm, to bring the subject into custody.”

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No one else was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death to determine if there was police misconduct.