Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane residents receive ice-clearing warnings from city

One of Edmonton’s most popular holiday attractions kicked off festivities on a bitter note. Icy sidewalk warnings were distributed to people living along Candy Cane Lane one day before this year’s launch.

Snow clearing and sidewalk maintenance typically fall on the homeowner, but residents on 148th Street between 92 Avenue and 99 Avenue have an agreement with the City of Edmonton that the city would take care of snow clearing during the Candy Cane Lane event timeframe.

Mark Wheeler was one of several people frustrated to see warnings hung on their doors.

“We keep the sidewalks clean constantly,” Wheeler explained. “Sometimes it’s hard to get it down to the ice but when you can’t you salt and sand the sidewalk for the public right.”

Some residents say they’ve gotten warnings in the past and will accept them when appropriate, but they say receiving the notices hours after it snowed, the day before their agreement with the city kicks in, was uncalled for.

“All the neighbours thought it was strange that they came the day before Candy Cane Lane started,” Wheeler said. “We had another notice a week and a half prior saying the city was going to clean the sidewalks from the 13th.”

In response, the City of Edmonton said residents are told about their responsibilities for clearing sidewalks every year.

Starting in late November, and including on Dec. 12, enforcement officers were in the area inspecting the street and informed some residents who did not have their sidewalks cleared.

“Officers advised those residents that the potential consequence of failing to clear their sidewalks could be a fine or clean up by City contractors at their expense. This is a standard process for any Edmonton resident who fails to clear their snow and ice,” City of Edmonton spokesperson Tania Gonzalez said in a statement to Global News.

“The pre-inspection in the weeks leading to Dec. 13, 2024, ensures the ongoing safety of pedestrians and that large accumulations of dangerous and difficult-to-remove snow and ice packs are not built up prior to the first clearing by City crews.”

Gonzalez confirmed that while residents have to look after clearing their sidewalks for most of the year, the City clears Candy Cane Lane sidewalks during the official event period, which runs between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3 this season.

“In addition, we complete one final clearing to bare ground within one week of the event’s end. Candy Cane Lane residents are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks free of snow and ice before and after these dates for the safety of all pedestrians, in accordance with City bylaw,” she said.