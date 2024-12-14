Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. medical charity ‘Operation Rainbow’ brings smiles, changes lives in Kenya

By Julia Foy Global News
Posted December 14, 2024 2:59 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. doctors and health care staff return home after medical mission to Africa'
B.C. doctors and health care staff return home after medical mission to Africa
RELATED: After a 10-day mission to eastern Africa, a group of B.C. doctors, nurses and medical staff from Operation Rainbow Canada, are home. The volunteers worked tirelessly to repair cleft lips and palates of children, and bring hope for the future. Julia Foy reports – Nov 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With a baby on her back, Zawadi Maringa came in quietly to the Utange Field Hospital in Mombasa, Kenya, in early November.

She had heard about a cleft lip and palate camp offering surgery free of charge by a Canadian medical team called Operation Rainbow Canada.

But the help she needed wasn’t for her child. The 35-year-old had lived her whole life with a deformed face.

“Since I was born, I went to another operation mission with my mom. But my mom ran away because she feared the general anesthetic. I came alone today. I’m happy you welcomed me,” Maringa explained.

Zawadi Maringa before surgery to repair her cleft lip. View image in full screen
Zawadi Maringa before surgery to repair her cleft lip. Brian Geibelhaus

Dr. Kimit Rai, who started Operation Rainbow Canada in 1998 and has helped thousands of children in developing countries around the world, decided he and his surgical team could help her.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her deformity was very severe and significant, but we were able to put her back together” Rai said.

The ORC medical team of 26 includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, pharmacists, nurses and medical staff. They all volunteer their time and expertise to the mission. No one is paid and 100 per cent of donations go to support the children.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Utange Hospital head nurse Anastacia Lakato says Kenya’s health system offers no medical services to patients with cleft lips and palates. Those born with this condition are often not accepted into society.

“It is so difficult because of stigma, most of them are hidden behind by their relatives, because culturally it’s a cast.” Lakato said.

During the 10-day mission, dozens of children and families came to the hospital hoping for help.

Moureen Nyanganyi and her five-month-old son Victor were first in line.

“I’m hoping to see another face, apart from the cleft lip. Thats what I’m hoping for,” Nyanganyi said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. charity ‘Operation Rainbow’ making final preperations for Kenya mission'
B.C. charity ‘Operation Rainbow’ making final preperations for Kenya mission

Four-year-old Leah has a cleft palate, which means she has a hole in the roof of her mouth. It can cause food and liquids put in her mouth to drain out through her nose.

Story continues below advertisement

Her mother Sharon Karisa is thankful the Canadian doctors have come to help.

“I appreciate them, because I know it was going to be hard for me, something like money I could not afford, but now I’m happy,” Karisa said.

Trending Now

After assisting over 30 families, and performing 19 complicated surgeries, the Operation Rainbow Canada team made their final rounds on the ward. Both the team members and the families were full of smiles.

Pediatrician Dr. Nazmudin Bhanji says “it’s very fulfilling. You look at all the children we’ve worked with, how much impact we’ve created, it’s fantastic.”

His wife, pharmacist Shahenaz Bhanji has been on five missions.

“I just feel we did make a difference in their lives. They feel like someone in the world cared for them,” she said.

Zawadi Maringa following surgery to repair her cleft lip. View image in full screen
Zawadi Maringa following surgery to repair her cleft lip. Brian Geibelhaus

 

Story continues below advertisement

As babies were bundled on their backs, parents shared their thanks.

Teresia Munene was happy with her four-year-old daughter Haddasah’s new smile.

“Continue doing this because you’re serving a lot of us. Thank you so much. We are so grateful.”

Rai has helped over 5,000 children in his charity organization. He says it never gets old.

“What is good about it, is that they go knowing someone did something good for their child. They go away with happiness, and good support, hoping the child will get a brighter future.”

As for Maringa, she says, “I came in the hope of being healed and start a new life with a new face.”

With the help of Operation Rainbow Canada, now she does.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices