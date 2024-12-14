B.C. medical charity ‘Operation Rainbow’ brings smiles, changes lives in Kenya

Send this page to someone via email

With a baby on her back, Zawadi Maringa came in quietly to the Utange Field Hospital in Mombasa, Kenya, in early November.

She had heard about a cleft lip and palate camp offering surgery free of charge by a Canadian medical team called Operation Rainbow Canada.

But the help she needed wasn’t for her child. The 35-year-old had lived her whole life with a deformed face.

“Since I was born, I went to another operation mission with my mom. But my mom ran away because she feared the general anesthetic. I came alone today. I’m happy you welcomed me,” Maringa explained.

View image in full screen Zawadi Maringa before surgery to repair her cleft lip. Brian Geibelhaus

Dr. Kimit Rai, who started Operation Rainbow Canada in 1998 and has helped thousands of children in developing countries around the world, decided he and his surgical team could help her.

“Her deformity was very severe and significant, but we were able to put her back together” Rai said.

The ORC medical team of 26 includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, pharmacists, nurses and medical staff. They all volunteer their time and expertise to the mission. No one is paid and 100 per cent of donations go to support the children.

Utange Hospital head nurse Anastacia Lakato says Kenya’s health system offers no medical services to patients with cleft lips and palates. Those born with this condition are often not accepted into society.

“It is so difficult because of stigma, most of them are hidden behind by their relatives, because culturally it’s a cast.” Lakato said.

During the 10-day mission, dozens of children and families came to the hospital hoping for help.

Moureen Nyanganyi and her five-month-old son Victor were first in line.

“I’m hoping to see another face, apart from the cleft lip. Thats what I’m hoping for,” Nyanganyi said.

Four-year-old Leah has a cleft palate, which means she has a hole in the roof of her mouth. It can cause food and liquids put in her mouth to drain out through her nose.

Her mother Sharon Karisa is thankful the Canadian doctors have come to help.

“I appreciate them, because I know it was going to be hard for me, something like money I could not afford, but now I’m happy,” Karisa said.

After assisting over 30 families, and performing 19 complicated surgeries, the Operation Rainbow Canada team made their final rounds on the ward. Both the team members and the families were full of smiles.

Pediatrician Dr. Nazmudin Bhanji says “it’s very fulfilling. You look at all the children we’ve worked with, how much impact we’ve created, it’s fantastic.”

His wife, pharmacist Shahenaz Bhanji has been on five missions.

“I just feel we did make a difference in their lives. They feel like someone in the world cared for them,” she said.

View image in full screen Zawadi Maringa following surgery to repair her cleft lip. Brian Geibelhaus

As babies were bundled on their backs, parents shared their thanks.

Teresia Munene was happy with her four-year-old daughter Haddasah’s new smile.

“Continue doing this because you’re serving a lot of us. Thank you so much. We are so grateful.”

Rai has helped over 5,000 children in his charity organization. He says it never gets old.

“What is good about it, is that they go knowing someone did something good for their child. They go away with happiness, and good support, hoping the child will get a brighter future.”

As for Maringa, she says, “I came in the hope of being healed and start a new life with a new face.”

With the help of Operation Rainbow Canada, now she does.