Fire and ice: the ‘best of both worlds’ for this Calgary woman

Bianca Ribi doesn’t wince at the thought of going down a bobsleigh track, reaching speeds of up to 150 km/hr with just fiberglass and steel separating her and the bobsleigh track.

When it came to her job away from the sport, firefighting checked all the boxes for the 28-year-old.

“I think there’s a lot of parallels with firefighting and bobsledding,” said Ribi. “It’s definitely becoming a personality type at this point to chase dangerous and unpredictable things.”

It’s the best of both worlds for the Calgarian, who is hoping to earn the chance to race for Canada in the 2026 Olympics Games, while at the same time, fulfilling her dream of becoming a firefighter.

View image in full screen There are a lot of parallels between firefighting and bobsledding says Bianca Ribi, who says she loves ‘dangerous and unpredictable’ things. Global News

Ribi’s accomplishment is sparking interest and admiration from her bobsleigh teammate Niamh Haughey, who serves as Ribi’s brake woman.

“I love hearing the stories when she comes to the track,” Haughey said. “She tells me that the calls that she had, or you know what she got up to at work.”

Travel does provide a challenge for Ribi, who returned to Calgary after her most recent trip to the North American Cup in Park City, Utah.

But it’s totally worth it, according to Ribi.

“It’s crazy that. I get to do both of these things that I’m very passionate about. I just hope to continue to have a long career. “