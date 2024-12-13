Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fire and ice: the ‘best of both worlds’ for this Calgary woman

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 9:08 pm
1 min read
28-year-old Bianca Ribi is chasing her Olympic dream at the same time she's fulfilling another one of her passions. View image in full screen
28-year-old Bianca Ribi is chasing her Olympic dream at the same time she's fulfilling another one of her passions. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bianca Ribi doesn’t wince at the thought of going down a bobsleigh track, reaching speeds of up to 150 km/hr with  just fiberglass and steel separating her and the bobsleigh track.

When it came to her job away from the sport, firefighting checked all the boxes for the 28-year-old.

“I think there’s a lot of parallels with firefighting and bobsledding,” said Ribi. “It’s definitely becoming a personality type at this point to chase dangerous and unpredictable things.”

It’s the best of both worlds for the Calgarian, who is hoping to earn the chance to race for Canada in the 2026 Olympics Games, while at the same time, fulfilling her dream of becoming a firefighter.

There are a lot of parallels between firefighting and bobsledding says Bianca Ribi, who says she loves 'dangerous and unpredictable' things. View image in full screen
There are a lot of parallels between firefighting and bobsledding says Bianca Ribi, who says she loves ‘dangerous and unpredictable’ things. Global News

Ribi’s accomplishment is sparking interest and admiration from her bobsleigh teammate Niamh Haughey, who serves as Ribi’s brake woman.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love hearing the stories when she comes to the track,” Haughey said.  “She tells me that the calls that she had, or you know what she got up to at work.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Travel does provide a challenge for Ribi, who returned to Calgary after her most recent trip to the North American Cup in Park City, Utah.

But it’s totally worth it, according to Ribi.

“It’s crazy that. I get to do both of these things that I’m very passionate about. I just hope to continue to have a long career. “

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices