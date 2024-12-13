Menu

Canada

Calgary chuckwagon driver wrangles up donations for the Calgary Food Bank

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 6:48 pm
2 min read
Chanse Vigen and other stand in front of his chuckwagon outside the Calgary Food Bank View image in full screen
Chanse Vigen and his team drop off over 3,000 pounds of donations for the Calgary Food Bank. Drew Stremick / Global News
2024 world champion chuckwagon driver Chanse Vigen brought his chuck to the parking lot of a local grocery store on Friday in order to wrangle up a couple thousand dollars’ worth of donations for the Calgary food bank.

For Vigen, making the choice to support his local food bank is just one way he can give back.

“It’s easy to take and take,” explained Vigen. “It’s important to remember that you gotta give back.

“There’s not enough of us doing it nowadays, so I’m trying to represent the chuckwagon community by giving back the best I can.”

Chanse Vigen busy loading up his chuckwagon. View image in full screen
Chanse Vigen hurry’s to load donations into his chuckwagon in support of the Calgary Food Bank. Drew Stremick / Global News

This isn’t the first time Vigen has stepped up to support the food bank. After supporting last year ahead of the holidays and just ahead of Stampede this July, he’s confident this will be the biggest haul yet.

“I’ve done this three times now,” Vigen chuckled. “I can kinda gauge by how much we got in here, we should be around that $10,000 mark, which is awesome.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

That regular support from Vigen and his team is hard to go unnoticed by Melissa From with the Calgary Food Bank.

“Not only obviously does this food mean a lot to us, but he’s using his voice and his platform to shine a light on this need and rally others,” said From.

“Doing this work, and supporting us, means so much.”

Truck and trailer parked out front of the Calgary Food Bank. View image in full screen
Chanse Vigen and his crew get ready to unload their donations for the Calgary Food Bank. Loren Andreae / Global News

The total weight of Vigen’s haul, which also included a cash donation on Friday, came to 3,310 pounds. While it included plenty of non-perishables, From says other items they made sure to purchase are also in big demand.

“They’re really focusing on some of those most needed items for our littlest Calgarians,” explained From.

“There were a lot of diapers, cans of formula, and some baby food that we were unloading here, and that is gonna go such a long way.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

