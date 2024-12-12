Two in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in critical condition after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 99 in Surrey on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred during rush hour south of Highway 91 near Mud Bay Park.

Several witnesses tell Global News that a tractor trailer unit flipped across the median into oncoming lanes of traffic.

In a statement to Global News, a BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson says seven ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the incident.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to seven patients. Five patients were transported to hospital, three in stable condition and two in critical condition,” said Bowen Osoko.

The Surrey Police Service says the highway is closed in both directions, with southbound traffic stopped at the Highway 91 interchange and northbound traffic from King George Boulevard.

“The highway will likely be closed for a few hours as Surrey Fire Service assists at the scene and officers investigate the collision.”

Anyone with information, or has dash cam footage of Highway 99 southbound traffic near the Highway 91 interchange around 5:30 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.

More to come…