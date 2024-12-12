Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Border officer almost hit by B.C. carjacking suspect at Peace Arch crossing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vehicle carjacked at Blaine border crossing'
Vehicle carjacked at Blaine border crossing
A carjacking at the Blaine border crossing has ended with a dramatic arrest south of Bellingham in Washington State.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A U.S. Border officer was nearly struck at the Blaine border crossing on Thursday afternoon when trying to stop a car.

Washington State Patrol said they were advised of a carjacking using a knife that happened at the border around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers followed the car, stolen from B.C., southbound on Interstate 5 towards Bellingham.

In a statement, Trooper Brad Tulloch with Washington State Patrol, said the vehicle failed to stop for U.S. border patrol cars as it entered Bellingham.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the vehicle continued through the port of entry and hit another vehicle, before driving through a secondary inspection lot and a grass median onto Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol officers then took over the pursuit and tried to use stop sticks to halt the car but were not successful.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

As the vehicle entered Skagit County, troopers said the car was swerving and driving erratically, and they were able to coordinate with Skagit County units to deploy stop sticks near the Bow Hill Rest Area.

A PIT maneuver brought the vehicle to a stop and with assistance from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the driver was taken into custody.

Troopers found a machete in the car, Tulloch said.

https://x.com/wspd7pio/status/1867348664433487902

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices