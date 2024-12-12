Manitoba premier eyes list of possible retaliatory measures for U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his government is preparing a list of potential retaliatory measures if the United States government imposes new tariffs on Canadian goods.

Kinew wouldn’t reveal details but says the province has to take seriously the threat of widespread tariffs from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

When asked whether Manitoba would consider restricting electricity exports, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford has mentioned, Kinew did not directly answer.

He says Manitoba must be ready to defend sectors such as agriculture, energy and manufacturing.

“As the Canadian government and other provinces are beginning to think about what a Canadian response would be, we are preparing our list and starting to think through what those options should look like,” Kinew told reporters Thursday.

Kinew has also promised to beef up border security.

He says Manitoba plans to use conservation officers and commercial truck inspectors, and temporarily pay overtime costs for the RCMP, to increase eyes and ears at the border.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives accused Kinew of not having any detailed plan in place.

“For someone who claimed to have a plan to deal with Trump long before he was elected, the premier has yet to show Manitobans any meaningful strategy,” interim Tory leader Wayne Ewasko said in a statement.