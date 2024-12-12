Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Car-honking dog in B.C. parking lot appears unamused to be left behind

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Car honking dog draws crowd in Nelson, B.C. parking lot'
Car honking dog draws crowd in Nelson, B.C. parking lot
WATCH: Nelson resident Brenna Boyd heard a car horn as she left Save-on-Foods on Tuesday afternoon and started walking toward the parking lot.
Shopping during the holiday season can be stressful and a test of patience.

And for one dog recently left in the car when her owner went shopping, her patience appeared to have run out.

Brenna Boyd walked out of the Save-On-Foods in Nelson on Tuesday afternoon to the sound of an unrelenting car horn.

Boyd said she started walking toward the parking lot and saw the source of the noise — a boxer dog calmly leaning one paw on the horn of a vehicle while sitting in the driver’s seat.

“As I step up to the car I just see this really non-amused dog in the car honking the horn,” she said. “And there were a bunch of people just laughing, cracking up as well.”

Boyd said it seemed like the dog was fed up with Christmas shopping and was ready to go home.

“It was funny and I couldn’t stop laughing,” she added.

Boyd estimated the horn was going for about 10 minutes.

Her husband put the video on Facebook and they discovered the dog’s name is Crystal. The video has received more than 40,000 views.

“The owner was adamant on Facebook that the dog wasn’t (in the car) very long and… she likes to sit in the driver’s seat,” Boyd added.

