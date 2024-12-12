Christmas trees: Knowing the environmental impact of going real vs. artificial

There are a myriad of reasons that could go into one’s decision as to whether they would prefer to have presents under a real or fake tree over the Christmas holidays.

Among the reasons to choose a fake tree might be allergies or maintenance, while those that prefer real trees might simply like the smell a fir, pine or spruce tree will add to their home.

But if you are making your choice for environmental reasons, it might be surprising for some to learn that a real Christmas tree is the way to go.

Kelsey Leonard of the University of Waterloo’s Christmas Tree Institute points out that is especially the case in Ontario, where there are 418 Christmas tree farms in operation.

“If you don’t have to travel very far and you can go and support a local farmer who is also helping to maintain biodiversity and sequester carbon through growing trees, that’s a really important way to contribute to our environment and to the planetary health of our region,” she explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Her point is backed up by the David Suzuki Foundation, which notes the fake trees have a carbon footprint which is three times greater than that of a real tree.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On its website, the foundation also notes that the trees are usually made from PVC which means they cannot be recycled aside from being donated, and they also come from far abroad.

“You have to be conscientious about the shipping footprint, the larger carbon footprint that comes with the production of resources and materials and the distribution of that tree to get it to your home at the end stop,” Leonard explained.

So in the end, the experts say if you can make your artificial tree last for 20 years, then things are close to even Steven in terms of environmental effects.

Leonard spoke of the potential benefits of a day at the farm for you and your loved ones, as well.

“One of the great advantages of buying a real tree is you get to go out, likely with family or friends, and be in nature,” she explained.

“You’re getting to meet farmers, you’re getting to connect with your family and friends in nature, maybe have a good cup of hot chocolate and be able to see what goes into growing a tree over seven to 10 years for you, then to be able to harvest that tree.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard also said those that purchase a real tree locally would also be offering support to the local economy, while also allowing farmers to maintain biodiversity in Ontario.

What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

While you can put it out to the curb, Leonard says to make sure you tree is free of ornaments and tinsel so it can be recycled properly and municipalities can ground them into mulch.

“It’s really hard to use those trees and they then will wind up in a landfill or some other form of disposal,” she said.

She also said that there could be conservation programs, botanical gardens or other local non-profits in your area that will use the trees for environmental restoration projects.