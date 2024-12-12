Flair Airlines to increase service between B.C. and Alberta beginning 2025

Flair Airlines has announced it is increasing service between Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Abbotsford.
Beginning in April 2025, flights in those markets will increase, Flair Airlines announced on Thursday.
By summer, Flair said passengers can expect to see up to 340 additional monthly flights between these destinations compared to last year.
“The interconnectivity between Alberta and British Columbia is only getting stronger and more economically essential,” Eric Tanner, vice-president of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Flair Airlines said in a statement.
Get breaking National news
“Flair is empowering passengers to do day trips between Alberta and British Columbia with affordable, convenient flight options in the morning and evening.”
Abbotsford, B.C., Mayor Ross Siemens said the expanded service between the city and Alberta will make travel more accessible for people who do not live close to Vancouver International Airport.
“We are very pleased to see Flair increasing its capacity and offering even more flights to and from Abbotsford International Airport this summer to support our rapidly-growing Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver region and strengthen connections for residents and visitors alike,” he said.
Comments