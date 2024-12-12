Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Flair Airlines to increase service between B.C. and Alberta beginning 2025

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Can Flair Airlines survive as the lone low-cost carrier in Canada?'
Can Flair Airlines survive as the lone low-cost carrier in Canada?
WATCH: It's been one month since Lynx Air shut down service in Canada, leaving Flair Airlines as the last ultra-low-cost carrier in the country. But amid a slew of reputational and financial uncertainty that has dogged the airline in just the past year, Canadians who may be looking to book spring or summer travel may be pressing pause on whether to book with the carrier. Sean Previl reports on what the company's CEO believes is in store for the company, and why the low-cost model is not easy to operate in Canada. – Mar 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Flair Airlines has announced it is increasing service between Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Abbotsford.

Beginning in April 2025, flights in those markets will increase, Flair Airlines announced on Thursday.

By summer, Flair said passengers can expect to see up to 340 additional monthly flights between these destinations compared to last year.

“The interconnectivity between Alberta and British Columbia is only getting stronger and more economically essential,” Eric Tanner, vice-president of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Flair Airlines said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Flair is empowering passengers to do day trips between Alberta and British Columbia with affordable, convenient flight options in the morning and evening.”

Click to play video: 'A closer look at the changes to Canada’s airline industry'
A closer look at the changes to Canada’s airline industry
Trending Now

Abbotsford, B.C., Mayor Ross Siemens said the expanded service between the city and Alberta will make travel more accessible for people who do not live close to Vancouver International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very pleased to see Flair increasing its capacity and offering even more flights to and from Abbotsford International Airport this summer to support our rapidly-growing Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver region and strengthen connections for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices