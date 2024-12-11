Canada’s world junior returnees battling for jobs: ‘You gotta earn everything’

Send this page to someone via email

Brayden Yager had a visitor this fall.

Hockey Canada player development coach Scott Walker was in town.

And after the country’s stunning fifth-place finish at the previous year’s world junior hockey championship, the points of emphasis from the program’s brain trust couldn’t have been less complicated.

“You can’t take it for granted,” Yager said. “You gotta earn everything you get.”

The Winnipeg Jets prospect is among Canada’s six returnees from the 2024 tournament in Sweden — seven when counting defenceman Tanner Molendyk, who missed out due to injury after making the initial roster — with selection camp underway this week at TD Place.

“Part of the message is we’re not building an all-star team,” Yager said. “Everybody’s got a ton of skill to win this tournament. You’ve got to have players that can play roles. You can’t take it for granted.”

There are absolutely no guarantees in the nation’s capital, even for the players sporting battle scars from that disastrous quarterfinal exit against Czechia in Gothenburg.

“They’re going to have to make the team,” Peter Anholt, who leads Canada’s under-20 program, said of the veterans. “There’s no freebies.”

Canada crashed out before the medal round last year, losing 3-2 to the Czechs, with a group that never really got out of second gear.

Star defenceman Oliver Bonk — another returnee — also met this fall with Walker, who is part of head coach Dave Cameron’s staff.

“Laid down what we needed,” said the 19-year-old blueliner and son of former NHLer Radek Bonk. “Couldn’t agree more … just make sure we’ve got the team more prepared.

"We need to step up and be ready to go."

Yager, Molendyk, Bonk and forward Easton Cowan — not practising in Ottawa for precautionary reasons this week after taking a massive hit Friday in the Ontario Hockey League — would appear to be locks for the 2025 team barring injury.

“We’ve sat down, we’ve gone through the process,” Cameron said. “This guy does this. This guy does that. Now show it.”

The likes of goaltender Scott Ratzlaff, along with forwards Carson Rehkopf and Matthew Wood, need to show they belong on a roster that opens the tournament on home soil at the Canadian Tire Centre against Finland on Dec. 26.

“It’s earned, not given,” said Ratzlaff, the No. 3 netminder last year and a Buffalo Sabres draft pick. “Do what has made me successful and see how it goes.”

Rehkopf said there isn’t much time for returning players or the fresh crop to make an impression with a series of practices and a pair of exhibition contests against a team of Canadian university all-stars this week at TD Place.

“It’s about playing your game,” said the Seattle Kraken pick. “You’re here for a reason. Everyone brings something different.”

Cameron said the task for any player is straightforward in the end.

“Their job is to make my job and or our job difficult,” he said. “It’s a hard team to make … don’t take anything for granted.”

The returning group has something to prove after Canada never got rolling 12 months ago.

“We’ve got to be more competitive,” Yager said. “We didn’t just forget about it.”

Canada let Czechia hang around in last year’s quarters before a shot deflected off Bonk, off the post and in with just 11.7 seconds remaining in regulation to stun the hockey powerhouse.

“Ended on a tough bounce,” Yager said. “We put ourselves in a (bad) position … too close of a game, but that’s in the past. We’re focused on this year. It looks like a pretty special group.

“It’s exciting to get back at it and have a chance to go for gold.”

Cowan skates

The 19-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs prospect went for a casual twirl in a yellow non-contact jersey after Canada’s second practice Wednesday. Anholt said it’s hoped Cowan will take part in the country’s pre-tournament games beginning next week following training camp in Petawawa, Ont.

Travel woes

Canada only had 14 players on site Tuesday because of some nasty Ottawa weather, but most of the group had arrived by the time players suited up Wednesday.

“Bit of a mess at the airport,” said forward Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick at the 2024 draft by the Anaheim Ducks. “Tough travel day, but we’re all just happy to be here.”

Injury bug

Canadian forward Cole Beaudoin — a first-round pick of the Utah Hockey Club — appeared to take a shot off his right hand during the first practice before heading off the ice to be evaluated.

Goalie battle

Canada’s goaltending quartet doesn’t have any world junior experience other than Ratzlaff, who watched last year’s tournament.

Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George said the country’s crease competitors, including Carson Bjarnason and Jack Ivankovic, are supporting each other throughout a stressful week.

“You hope the best for the guys,” he said. “Me and (Bjarnason) are joking around, having some fun.

“It’s not like we hate each other.”