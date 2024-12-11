Montreal police say 5 more suspects arrested in trio of homicides

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Quebec say they have arrested five suspects from across the country in connection with three homicides that were committed in Charlemagne and Montreal in 2023 and 2024.

Investigators believe one of the killings was a case of mistaken identity.

Montreal police (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested five men, who range in age from 26 to 35, in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Two of the suspects were already in a detention centre in Montreal.

According to a Wednesday news release by the SPVM, three of the suspects arrested will appear in court within 24 hours. The other two will need to be brought back to the province and will appear in court at a later date.

The new arrests are in addition to a dozen others made over the summer as part of a joint investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The majority of those arrested are believed to be linked to criminal street gangs in Montreal and Laval,” Montreal police said in the release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The investigation, which began 14 months ago, benefited from the close cooperation of the Laval and Edmonton police services, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

One case of mistaken identity

One killing occurred in Charlemagne, a suburb northeast of Montreal, on June 16, 2023.

A 32-year-old man was shot while getting into his vehicle on Ste-Thérèse Street and police believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

A second shooting took place on Aug. 7, 2023 in downtown Montreal. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found unconscious on the sidewalk after leaving a bar. His death was the city’s 19th homicide of 2023.

The third killing took place on May 14 of this year, when police responded to reports of gunshots in Montreal’s Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough.

“A month later, the SPVM arrested two suspects. Another individual, Dylan Denis, remains actively sought in connection with this case and is on the list of the 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada that was recently unveiled by the Bolo Program,” the SPVM said.

Police say the investigation into the homicides continues and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

Story continues below advertisement