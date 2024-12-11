Menu

Canada

Man arrested for human trafficking linked to Kingston investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Scarborough man arrested in Kingston-linked human trafficking case. Police urge potential victims to come forward. Investigation reveals crimes across Ontario. View image in full screen
Scarborough man arrested in Kingston-linked human trafficking case. Police urge potential victims to come forward. Investigation reveals crimes across Ontario. SC
Police have arrested a Scarborough man for human trafficking and child sexual abuse material offences following a joint investigation that began in Kingston and Greater Sudbury earlier this year.

The investigation, dubbed Project Shrewsbury, was launched in August 2024 after Kingston Police and Greater Sudbury Police received reports of a male recruiting and transporting two young females from their jurisdictions for the purpose of sex trafficking.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) coordinated the investigation due to its human trafficking focus. Peel Regional Police joined the effort when it was determined that offences against the victims occurred in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Nov. 20, OPP officers arrested 37-year-old Sheldon Lester Saunders of Scarborough. He faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code, including trafficking persons under 18, procuring under 18, possession and distribution of child pornography, and assault causing bodily harm. Saunders remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 16, 2024, in Brampton.

The two victims were taken to safety and provided with support services. Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact their local police.

Kingston Police played a critical role in the early stages of this investigation.

‘Low risk, high reward’: How sex traffickers use coercive debt to exploit survivors
