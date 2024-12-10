Various bagel brands in several provinces may contain metal pieces: recall

Send this page to someone via email

Various bagel brands sent to grocery stores in several provinces are being recalled as they may contain metal pieces.

In a notice directed to the retail audience posted Dec. 4, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the Bigway, Co-op, Super A and TGP bagel brands are impacted. Their products, such as their six-count cheese, sesame and everything bagels, were all packed between Nov. 4 to Nov. 27.

The CFIA said the recall impacts Canadians living in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

The CFIA advises to not use, sell, serve or distribute any of the affected products.

Recall linked to tainted salt

The bagels are just the latest product to be linked to the ongoing Sifto brand Hy-Grade Salt recall, the CFIA said. The salt batch, which was recalled in November, contains pieces of metal and was used to make the bagels.

Other recalled items linked to the tainted salt include various brands of pita bread, Les Croissants d’Olivier Ltd.’s French bread, various brands of frozen breaded chicken products, Baxter brand and Saputo brand salted butter and several McCain brand potato products.

The CFIA has labelled the salt recall as a class two, meaning there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life-threatening health problems, it said on its website.

Similar to the bagel recall, when the CFIA recalled several Wonder Brand products in November, it aimed that towards a retail audience. It said in a notice any affected products had been removed from sale, but some consumers may have already bought the product prior to the recall.

“Even in a modern, effective food safety system such as Canada’s, risks cannot be completely eliminated. Extraneous materials in food are any foreign substances that are not intended to be there or consumed and can be introduced anywhere along the food chain,” the CFIA said on its website.

“The presence of extraneous material in food products may be unpleasant but may not always pose a serious health risk to consumers.”

So far, the CFIA recall page does not include any reported complaints or injuries related to the consumption of these products.