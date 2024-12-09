Data shows ‘significant decline’ in B.C. drug deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has recorded its lowest monthly number of illicit drug overdose deaths in more than four years, part of what the BC Coroners Service says is a “significant decline” in fatalities this year.

A statement from the service says 1,925 people have died in overdoses this year, down nine per cent from the first 10 months of 2023.

The 155 people who died from drug poisoning in October is also a drop from the 183 people who died in September.

The office says it doesn’t have data to suggest why there are fewer deaths, but “it is consistent with reporting from other jurisdictions” and officials are working to understand the change.

Despite the improvement, unregulated toxic drugs remains the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. for those aged 10 to 59, and account for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

The service says 22 per cent of deaths in October were female, and in 2024, the rate of death among women and girls more than doubled what it was five years ago.

But there were no deaths in October due to unregulated drugs for people under 19.

Minister of Health Josie Osborne says in a statement that her heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the 155 people who died.

“The toxic-drug supply remains one of the most serious threats to public health, affecting people from all walks of life. While we have seen encouraging progress, with the lowest number of deaths in four years, there is still much work ahead,” she said.