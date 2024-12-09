Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Data shows ‘significant decline’ in B.C. drug deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2024 8:47 pm
1 min read
B.C.’s toxic drug supply claimed the lives of 155 people in October
B.C.'s toxic drug supply claimed the lives of 155 people in October. That's the lowest monthly number since September of 2020 and works out to roughly 5 deaths a day. However, the B.C. Coroners Service warns the risk of harm and death is still high.
British Columbia has recorded its lowest monthly number of illicit drug overdose deaths in more than four years, part of what the BC Coroners Service says is a “significant decline” in fatalities this year.

A statement from the service says 1,925 people have died in overdoses this year, down nine per cent from the first 10 months of 2023.

Health Matters: Stimulants increasingly detected among drug toxicity deaths

The 155 people who died from drug poisoning in October is also a drop from the 183 people who died in September.

The office says it doesn’t have data to suggest why there are fewer deaths, but “it is consistent with reporting from other jurisdictions” and officials are working to understand the change.

Despite the improvement, unregulated toxic drugs remains the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. for those aged 10 to 59, and account for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

The service says 22 per cent of deaths in October were female, and in 2024, the rate of death among women and girls more than doubled what it was five years ago.

Pop-up overdose prevention sites on Vancouver Island

But there were no deaths in October due to unregulated drugs for people under 19.

Minister of Health Josie Osborne says in a statement that her heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the 155 people who died.

“The toxic-drug supply remains one of the most serious threats to public health, affecting people from all walks of life. While we have seen encouraging progress, with the lowest number of deaths in four years, there is still much work ahead,” she said.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

