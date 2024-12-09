Saskatchewan Rush veteran Mike Messenger embracing new role for 2024-25 NLL season

Send this page to someone via email

Ever since debuting as a third overall pick for the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2016-17 season, Mike Messenger has done nothing but score timely goals and provide some of the biggest hits in the National Lacrosse League.

Something that goaltender Frank Scigliano saw on the other side of the floor for years, before getting an up close look in his first season at SaskTel Centre last year.

“Obviously Rush fans know what Mike brings to the table,” said Scigliano. “He’s done it for many years here.”

Messenger is one of just four players left on the Rush roster with championship caliber experience, winning it all with Saskatchewan in his sophomore season in 2018 alongside Robert Church, Ryan Keenan and Matt Hossack.

Growing into one of the team’s de facto leaders since then, Messenger has received some help in that department with veteran acquisitions by the team in the off-season in the return of Hossack from Panther City Lacrosse Club and the signing of Halifax Thunderbirds sniper Austin Shanks.

“It’s big,” said Messenger. “The last couple of years we’ve been pretty young. We’re not young any more, but adding those guys back into it like [Hossack] and [Shanks] is big for our team.”

That’s not the only area where Messenger’s role on the team will look a little different in 2024-25, as he’s also taking a step back from the face-off dot in favour of rookie standout Jake Naso.

A move which co-head coach Jimmy Quinlan believes will be beneficial not only for his alternate captain, but for the team as a whole.

“I’ve been really impressed with Mike Messenger,” said Quinlan. “I think having Jake Naso take some draws, we saw it allowed him to free [Messenger] up to maybe play a little bit more his style where he doesn’t have to be so exhausted taking all of those draws. We’ll still use him I’m sure from time to time in there.”

Looking to maintain his endurance through an entire NLL season, the 31-year-old Messenger said he’s embracing the new role and the focus on both ends of the floor after winning just under 42 percent of his draws last year.

“It will help give me a bit more rest and let me play my game more on defence and on offence there,” said Messenger. “Instead of [myself] taking all of the draws, having [Naso] out there is going to be a big help for me.”

That veteran presence took on a historical note in Saskatchewan’s first game of the season in Albany, with Messenger moving into second in career games played in a Rush uniform with the 119th contest of his NLL career.

While Messenger saw his face-off totals dip in 2023-24, he had a career season offensively reaching new highs with 12 goals and 27 points in 18 games.

Still expected to carry many of the big minutes on Saskatchewan’s back end alongside Hossack and Holden Garlent, a well-rested Messenger could go a long way to making sure that brand of power and physicality stretches into the spring.

To reach playoffs for the first time since his 2019 season.

“The last two seasons we’ve been like one game shy,” said Messenger. “I think this year we’re really pushing for playoffs and fighting for one game at a time after that.”

Kicking off the 2024-25 season with a 1-0 record and coming out of a bye week, the Rush will hold their home opener on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre facing Halifax at 7:00 pm.