Canada

Special Santa event brings smiles to Okanagan children with autism

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 9:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Special Santa Holiday experience'
Kelowna Special Santa Holiday experience
WATCH: Pictures with Santa can be a joyous experience for many children, but for those on the autism spectrum, it can be distressing. As Klaudia Van Emmerick reports, that's why dozens of families have turned out once again for an annual Special Santa event in Kelowna.
For children, a visit with Santa is usually a highlight of the Christmas season.

But for some children on the autism spectrum, meeting Jolly Old Saint Nick can be a distressing experience.

“Lots of kids on the spectrum are easily overwhelmed,” said Tammy Gilmour, president of Autism Okanagan.

With sensory issues in mind, Autism Okanagan put on a two-day special Santa event to meet the needs of those on the spectrum.

“This event allows kids with autism to come see Santa (with), lower sound, lower lights, no wait time,” Gilmour told Global News.

“Being able to create this opportunity for very special private visits is really important for families. To get that moment when their kids might have that visit with Santa like every family wants for their child.”

Bronson Izzard brought two of his boys to the event on Sunday, including six-year-old Leon, who is on the spectrum.

“In a typical mall setting, you know, it is very loud, lots of loud music, lots of people. It’s very overstimulating for him,” Izzard said.

According to Autism Okanagan, nearly 80 families took in this year’s event.

“It tells us that the demand is high and what we do matters,” Gilmour said.

Click to play video: 'Variety Week 2024: Sensory room helps students reset'
Variety Week 2024: Sensory room helps students reset

The organization partnered up with the Kelowna Actors Studio to pull it off as well as a prime sponsor touched by the cause.

“Autism Okanagan touches all of our families in some way, whether we’re aware of it or not,” said local realtor Rachelle Moulton. “To be able to give back to them, I will do it willingly all day long. They are a beautiful organization.

“It means a lot to our community, and just what they offer to our community is insurmountable.”

Izzard’s family has attended the event before and each time he says they are grateful to the organization for putting it on.

“I think he loved it. You know, it is great for him to get out and do these kinds of things just like a typical child,” Izzard said.

Click to play video: 'Santa brings toys by helicopter to children at B.C. hospitals'
Santa brings toys by helicopter to children at B.C. hospitals
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

