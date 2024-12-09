Big Brothers Big Sisters Saskatoon searches for mentors this holiday season

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon is hoping people consider giving guidance this holiday season.
It’s an organization that relies heavily on volunteer mentors to keep programs afloat, but with hundreds of kids currently on the wait list, the organization is in desperate need of more mentors.
As Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, the organization hopes the holiday spirit inspires people to get involved.
