Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters Saskatoon searches for mentors this holiday season

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Big Brothers Big Sisters Saskatoon searching for mentors'
Big Brothers Big Sisters Saskatoon searching for mentors
WATCH: Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that relies heavily on volunteer mentors to keep programs afloat, but with hundreds of kids currently on the waitlist, the organization is in desperate need of more help.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon is hoping people consider giving guidance this holiday season.

It’s an organization that relies heavily on volunteer mentors to keep programs afloat, but with hundreds of kids currently on the wait list, the organization is in desperate need of more mentors.

As Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, the organization hopes the holiday spirit inspires people to get involved.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.

