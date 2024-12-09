More snow, extreme cold on the way for Winnipeg, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba woke up Monday morning to a dumping of snow — to the tune of 15-20 cm — and Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s not over yet.

Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB’s The Start that Winnipeg should expect more of the white stuff over the next couple of days, but not quite as much as Sunday night’s snowfall.

“It continues to snow — we’ll be looking at some light snow for today and even a chance tonight, and then it looks like another centimetre or two tomorrow,” he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Nothing like the heavy wet stuff that was coming down yesterday… but it looks like we’ll be seeing some light snow for the next 24-36 hours.”

Stammers said Winnipeggers should expect a blast of cold after this system, with lows in the minus-20s arriving Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“Windchills (will be) around -37 and even colder for Thursday, where we’ll see temperatures approach -30 overnight and wind chills closer to -40.

“So fully expect some extreme cold warnings to be issued across the province, if not Wednesday, for sure Thursday — that’s for wind chills around -40 or colder.”