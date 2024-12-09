More snow, extreme cold on the way for Winnipeg, meteorologist says

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba woke up Monday morning to a dumping of snow — to the tune of 15-20 cm — and Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s not over yet.
Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB’s The Start that Winnipeg should expect more of the white stuff over the next couple of days, but not quite as much as Sunday night’s snowfall.
“It continues to snow — we’ll be looking at some light snow for today and even a chance tonight, and then it looks like another centimetre or two tomorrow,” he said.
“Nothing like the heavy wet stuff that was coming down yesterday… but it looks like we’ll be seeing some light snow for the next 24-36 hours.”
Stammers said Winnipeggers should expect a blast of cold after this system, with lows in the minus-20s arriving Wednesday night.
“Windchills (will be) around -37 and even colder for Thursday, where we’ll see temperatures approach -30 overnight and wind chills closer to -40.
“So fully expect some extreme cold warnings to be issued across the province, if not Wednesday, for sure Thursday — that’s for wind chills around -40 or colder.”
