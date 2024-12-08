Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan holiday shoppers seek deals, buy local

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 7:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask shoppers seek holiday deals'
Sask shoppers seek holiday deals
In an effort to balance the cost of living with holiday expenses, Saskatchewan shoppers say, they're seeking good deals.
Between the cost of gifts, food, travel and entertainment, the holiday season can be pricey.

However, many in Saskatchewan are doing whatever they can to make the most of it.

Customers Global News spoke with said they aim to shop during sales and to buy locally.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran tells us how customers are trying to stretch their dollars.

