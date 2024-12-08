Gene Bowers set to become Winnipeg’s new police chief

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has confirmed that the Winnipeg Police Board has recommended Gene Bowers, a deputy chief with the Winnipeg Police Service, to be the city’s new chief of police.

Bowers started with the service in 1989 and has worked extensively with members of the Indigenous community. He was a founding member of the Manitoba Human Trafficking Team Committee.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marcus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, said on Friday the choice still needs to be vetted and approved by city council.

The previous chief, Danny Smyth, retired in September.