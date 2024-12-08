Menu

Canada

Gene Bowers set to become Winnipeg’s new police chief

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted December 8, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. GAC
Global News has confirmed that the Winnipeg Police Board has recommended Gene Bowers, a deputy chief with the Winnipeg Police Service, to be the city’s new chief of police.

Bowers started with the service in 1989 and has worked extensively with members of the Indigenous community. He was a founding member of the Manitoba Human Trafficking Team Committee.

Marcus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, said on Friday the choice still needs to be vetted and approved by city council.

The previous chief, Danny Smyth, retired in September.

