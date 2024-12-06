Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Central Okanagan Food Bank sees huge increase in Christmas hamper demand

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 9:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan Food Bank open house'
Central Okanagan Food Bank open house
WATCH: The Central Okanagan Food Bank is kicking off the season of giving with a look behind the scenes at its operation, as demand keeps growing. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has officially launched its annual Christmas hamper distribution campaign.

The organization and its many volunteers are preparing to hand out an unprecedented amount of hampers this holiday season.

“People are hurting, they are desperate and they need the food bank,” said Trevor Moss, the food bank’s executive director.

So much so that the need this year is up by 30 per cent from the year prior.

“It’s a sobering reality, ” Moss said. “We were hoping it would plateau but the numbers keep going.”

Click to play video: 'Union Gospel Mission’s annual Christmas store opens'
Union Gospel Mission’s annual Christmas store opens

This holiday season, the food bank will support around 4,500 families, which equates to some 12,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fastest growing population that’s coming to the food bank in the last six months is two individuals with two children, and they are working families,” Moss said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Friday the food bank held an open house inviting in the media and dignitaries, including the city’s mayor, to get a glimpse into what’s involved in supporting that many people.

“We all know that the need increases around Christmas time, so to bring awareness, just to be here, to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and also to bring awareness to the communities, to support as much as possible the food bank as you can through this time of year,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Trending Now

The food bank is  appealing to the community for more turkey and ham donations as well as monetary donations, which this month are being matched up to $125,000 by an anonymous donor.

“We’re hearing that consistently from people like they they don’t want to come to the food bank, but they know they have to, ” Moss said.

“What I want us to tell everyone in the community is you are making a huge impact. You’re touching children, seniors’  lives, and we just want to say thank you.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Tiny Tim toy drive ending'
Kelowna’s Tiny Tim toy drive ending
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices