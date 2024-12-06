Oshawa Generals hand London Knights first loss in 20 games

Send this page to someone via email

The Oshawa Generals scored five unanswered goals to come back and beat the London Knights 5-3 on Dec. 6 at Canada Life Place.

The win by Oshawa put an end to London’s 19-game winning streak which ranks as the fifth-longest winning streak in Ontario Hockey League history.

In his final game before heading to Canada’s final selection camp for the World Junior Hockey Championship Cowan scored a power play goal in the opening period to extend his point streak to 56 straight regular season games.

Doug Gilmour went 55 consecutive games in the 1982-83 regular season.

The OHL has ruled that Gilmour’s mark will remain the official record because it was accomplished over the course of just one season whereas Cowan’s streak carried over two seasons.

Cowan had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from Oshawa defenceman Zackary Sandhu at the Generals blue line. Sandhu also left the game and did not return.

Story continues below advertisement

Will Nicholl fed Blake Montgomery on a two-on-one at 7:17 of the first period as the teams played four skaters aside. Montgomery, the OHL Player of the Week, cradled the puck and made it 12 points in 12 games as a Knight.

Cowan added to his now longest-ever regular season OHL point streak in style as he rifled home a Sam Dickinson pass on the power play at 13:28 of the first period and London took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An errant drop pass on an Oshawa breakout from their own end was scooped up by Nicholl who raced in alone and beat Gravelle through the legs to make it 3-0 for the Knights.

That’s when Oshawa started their comeback.

Power play goals before the end of the second period by Luca Marrelli and Colby Barlow cut the London lead to 3-2 going into the final 20 minutes.

In a span of two minutes and 22 seconds Oshawa turned a one-goal deficit into a one goal lead as Tyler Graham fired a low shot from the slot past Knights goalie Aleksei Medvedev and then Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford wristed in his third goal of the season and the Generals led 4-3.

Beckett Sennecke scored on a wicked shot after a nice move to get to the net where the Anaheim draft pick put the puck into his skates and then kicked it back to his stick.

Story continues below advertisement

That finished the scoring.

Oshawa outshot London 25-23.

The Knights were 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Generals were 2-for-5.

Brzustewicz and Medvedev will play in OHL Prospects Game

The Ontario Hockey League will host the first-ever Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15, 2025 at the Brantford Civic Centre and there are will be London connections on both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference sides.

Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev and London defender Henry Brzustewicz will join Aylmer, Ont., native Cam Reid of the Kitchener Rangers and Komoka, Ont., native Matthew Koprowski of the Owen Sound Attack on the Western Conference side.

Londoner Aiden Young of the Peterborough Petes will play for the Eastern Conference.

The game will feature players of all ages who at this point have not been drafted or signed by National Hockey League teams.

Up next

London will play the first ofn a home-and-home series with the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The pair of games will mark the first two meetings between the clubs this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Windsor entered 2024-25 with one of the youngest rosters in the league but so far they have been one of the best teams in the standings.

The Spitfires entered the weekenjd with the third-best record in the Ontario Hockey League behind only the Knights and the Kitchener Rangers.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFGPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.