Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta releases new rules and no-go zones for renewable energy projects

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report looks into impact of Alberta renewables pause'
New report looks into impact of Alberta renewables pause
A report from the Pembina Institute suggests the Alberta government's pause on renewables created uncertainty for investors in the province. – Aug 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government has released new wind and solar development rules it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province’s scenery.

The Electric Energy Land Use and Visual Assessment Regulation says wind projects will no longer be permitted within specified “buffer zones” that encompass much of the Rocky Mountain areas.

Wind and renewable electricity projects located in other select areas — including around Cypress Hills provincial park and large pockets of southern Alberta — will need to be assessed for their impact on landscape views before possible approval.

Click to play video: 'Will Alberta’s renewable energy changes help or hinder development?'
Will Alberta’s renewable energy changes help or hinder development?
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

All renewable developers must pony up ahead of time all reclamation costs through a mandatory security or bond either to the province or to private landowners.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Renewable energy projects won’t be allowed on top grade agricultural land unless developers can prove the projects can productively coexist with livestock and crops.

The regulations give teeth to many policy promises announced earlier this year by Premier Danielle Smith’s government after a seven-month moratorium on new renewable energy projects.

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices