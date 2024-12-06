Alberta releases new rules and no-go zones for renewable energy projects

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has released new wind and solar development rules it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province’s scenery.

The Electric Energy Land Use and Visual Assessment Regulation says wind projects will no longer be permitted within specified “buffer zones” that encompass much of the Rocky Mountain areas.

Wind and renewable electricity projects located in other select areas — including around Cypress Hills provincial park and large pockets of southern Alberta — will need to be assessed for their impact on landscape views before possible approval.

All renewable developers must pony up ahead of time all reclamation costs through a mandatory security or bond either to the province or to private landowners.

Renewable energy projects won’t be allowed on top grade agricultural land unless developers can prove the projects can productively coexist with livestock and crops.

The regulations give teeth to many policy promises announced earlier this year by Premier Danielle Smith’s government after a seven-month moratorium on new renewable energy projects.

